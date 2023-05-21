'This is a different guy': Ravi Shastri takes no prisoners in fiery statement on Rohit Sharma before MI vs SRH clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) will expect Rohit Sharma to deliver the goods against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the record-time winners are fighting with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the remaining fourth spot in the playoff race of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With MI set to host an already eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league fixture of IPL 2023 on Sunday, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has passed his verdict on Rohit's form in the cash-rich league tournament. Ravi Shastri has issued an eye-catching statement on Rohit Sharma(PTI)

One of the finest batters in the celebrated tournament, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit has struggled for form in the IPL 2023. Rohit, who capped off his worst season as a batter in IPL 2022, has only scored a single half-century in the ongoing edition of the tournament. From legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar to former India skipper Virender Sehwag, several luminaries of the game have shared their views on the batting struggles of the MI skipper amid the IPL 2023.

Is Rohit embracing a prolonged drought of form in the IPL? Former India head coach Shastri feels it's the ‘bad luck’ of the MI skipper that runs are not coming out of his bat in the ongoing season. Speaking to Star Sports in the lead-up to MI's must-win match against SRH, the ex-India all-rounder and celebrated commentator opined that it will be difficult to stop Rohit once he returns to scoring ways for the Mumbai Paltan. "Rohit doesn't need any motivation. It is Rohit's bad luck that runs are not coming out of his bat and he is getting out after playing two or three balls. But once runs start flowing out of his bat then it will be difficult to stop him. This is a different guy," Shastri said.

Averaging 19.77 in 13 matches, Rohit has scored 257 runs for Mumbai Indians this season. Seventh-placed Mumbai Indians are level on points with RCB and RR on the IPL 2023 points table. In order to seal a playoff spot, Rohit's MI are tasked to hammer SRH by at least 79 runs to stay ahead of RCB in the IPL 2023 standings.

