Rohit Sharma drops Will Young but steals the show with priceless reaction after Kuldeep Yadav grabs catch moments later

A bad day for India on day two of the opening Test match against New Zealand looked to be getting even worse as captain Rohit Sharma put down Will Young, with the visiting Kiwis already having created a lead of over 80 runs with just the loss of one wicket. India's captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate a dismissal.(BCCI-X)

Rohit was fielding at first slip when Ravindra Jadeja produced a thick edge from a driving Young. However, the Indian skipper couldn’t get his hands down in time, spilling a chance in an innings where such opportunities were rare.

Thankfully for Rohit and the Indian team, the chance didn’t cost much, as Ravindra Jadeja ended up dismissing Young soon after. The Kiwi batter went for a sweep, but top-edged it and was comfortably caught by Kuldeep Yadav at short fine leg.

Kuldeep did get into a slightly awkward position while trying to complete the catch, and captain Rohit can be seen reacting with a mixture of relief and amusement as Kuldeep ensured a very routine chance didn’t go down.

Young had worked his way to 33, but lasted only three more deliveries after his reprieve.

At the other end, Rishabh Pant also missed a stumping of Devon Conway, with the Kiwi opener on his way to a century. However, Conway couldn’t make use of his extra chance either, as he was bowled by Ashwin soon after, bowled as he attempted a reverse-sweep. In more bad news for India, however, Rishabh Pant had to walk off injured after the missed stumping.

New Zealand continue to punish India

New Zealand have stretched their lead to over 130 towards the end of day’s play, having completely dominated proceedings after the weather eased up.

India were bowled all out for 46 early in the day, which stands as the team’s lowest ever total at home. The New Zealand pace bowlers ran riot early in the day in spicy conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In response, India weren’t able to find much purchase themselves. Conway thrived on the pitch with plenty of useful contributions from other players around him. New Zealand now look favourites to steal away a Test from India, with the first innings collapse showing warning signs for the host as they look to seal a spot in the World Test Championship finals.