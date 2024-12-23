Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rohit Sharma's 'embarrassing' struggle against part-timer Padikkal sparks concerns, fans says, 'he is in the endgame'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 23, 2024 10:02 AM IST

The ongoing tour of Australia has been a forgettable campaign for Rohit Sharma so far, who has only scored 19 runs in three innings.

Concerns around India captain Rohit Sharma's form increased further ahead of the start of the fourth Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after a footage of the 37-year-old struggling against part-time bowler Devdutt Padikkal went viral on social media. It was labelled as "embarrassing" by fans.

India's Rohit Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal by Australia's bowler Pat Cummins(AFP)
India's Rohit Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal by Australia's bowler Pat Cummins(AFP)

The ongoing tour of Australia has been a forgettable campaign for Rohit so far. Having joined the India squad from the second Test onwards in Adelaide, he managed only 19 runs in three innings. It only further added to his woeful run in Test cricket since September, where he scored just 152 runs in 13 innings at 11.69, with only one half-century knock.

Ahead of the fourth Test match of the series, slated to begin on December 26 in Melbourne, Rohit was spotted taking on spinners at the nets. Padikkal, a part-time off-spin bowler, joined Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in testing the Indian captain. Padikkal, who only played one Test match in this series, in Perth, beat Rohit with a delivery that kept low as it struck the batter on the backfoot, creating a possible scenario for an LBW appeal.

The video went viral on social media with fans claiming that Rohit is now in his “endgame.”

Is Rohit Sharma in his “endgame”?

Earlier last week, following another disappointing knock against Australia, by Pat Cummins in Brisbane, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckoned Rohit will step down as the Test captain if his poor run of form continues in the final two matches of the series.

“I think Rohit obviously will get the opportunity to play in the next couple of matches, that’s for sure. But maybe at the end of it, if he hasn’t scored runs, my feeling is that he himself will take the call," Gavaskar had told ABC Sports.

Moreover, a report in Cricbuzz following R Ashwin's sudden retirement stated that the many more senior players are likely to draw curtains on their Test career before the start of the next WTC cycle in June.

"How much of this decision is planned, voluntary, or subtly influenced is difficult to determine, but the Indian team is expected to undergo a transformation soon - possibly by the start of their next Test series in England in the coming summer of 2025… It is unlikely that anyone would openly admit it was a nudge, but there is a perception that this announcement is just the first in a series expected to follow - much like in 2008, when several senior players retired in quick succession. The signals, whether conveyed directly or indirectly, seem to have been sent, setting the stage for a transition," Cricbuzz reported.

Although still largely a speculation, but Rohit could follow Ashwin if his performances fail to improve in Melbourne and Sydney.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On