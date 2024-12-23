Rohit Sharma's 'embarrassing' struggle against part-timer Padikkal sparks concerns, fans says, 'he is in the endgame'

Concerns around India captain Rohit Sharma's form increased further ahead of the start of the fourth Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after a footage of the 37-year-old struggling against part-time bowler Devdutt Padikkal went viral on social media. It was labelled as "embarrassing" by fans. India's Rohit Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal by Australia's bowler Pat Cummins(AFP)

The ongoing tour of Australia has been a forgettable campaign for Rohit so far. Having joined the India squad from the second Test onwards in Adelaide, he managed only 19 runs in three innings. It only further added to his woeful run in Test cricket since September, where he scored just 152 runs in 13 innings at 11.69, with only one half-century knock.

Ahead of the fourth Test match of the series, slated to begin on December 26 in Melbourne, Rohit was spotted taking on spinners at the nets. Padikkal, a part-time off-spin bowler, joined Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in testing the Indian captain. Padikkal, who only played one Test match in this series, in Perth, beat Rohit with a delivery that kept low as it struck the batter on the backfoot, creating a possible scenario for an LBW appeal.

The video went viral on social media with fans claiming that Rohit is now in his “endgame.”

Is Rohit Sharma in his “endgame”?

Earlier last week, following another disappointing knock against Australia, by Pat Cummins in Brisbane, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckoned Rohit will step down as the Test captain if his poor run of form continues in the final two matches of the series.

“I think Rohit obviously will get the opportunity to play in the next couple of matches, that’s for sure. But maybe at the end of it, if he hasn’t scored runs, my feeling is that he himself will take the call," Gavaskar had told ABC Sports.

Moreover, a report in Cricbuzz following R Ashwin's sudden retirement stated that the many more senior players are likely to draw curtains on their Test career before the start of the next WTC cycle in June.

"How much of this decision is planned, voluntary, or subtly influenced is difficult to determine, but the Indian team is expected to undergo a transformation soon - possibly by the start of their next Test series in England in the coming summer of 2025… It is unlikely that anyone would openly admit it was a nudge, but there is a perception that this announcement is just the first in a series expected to follow - much like in 2008, when several senior players retired in quick succession. The signals, whether conveyed directly or indirectly, seem to have been sent, setting the stage for a transition," Cricbuzz reported.

Although still largely a speculation, but Rohit could follow Ashwin if his performances fail to improve in Melbourne and Sydney.