Rohit Sharma ends 2022 with a decade-long low after missing India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test with injury

Rohit Sharma had a forgettable 2022, which saw him hit new lows both in terms of batting and captaincy. The team under Rohit's leadership failed to reach the finals of the Asia Cup, going down against both Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Super 4 stage. The Men In Blue then endured a 10-wicket hammering against England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, thus extending India's wait for an ICC trophy.

If we move slightly early into the year, Rohit's stint with Mumbai Indians in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League was also not a fruitful one. The heavyweights, who have won the title five times, finished bottom of the 10-team points table, securing just four wins from 14 matches.

When it comes to Rohit's batting, the Indian skipper struggled for both form and fitness. Despite missing a significant amount of cricket in patches, Rohit made a total of 39 appearances in all the formats combined but his bat remained silent on most occasions.

Rohit mustered a total of 995 international runs throughout the year, which marks the first time since 2012, barring 2020, when he failed to breach the 1000-run mark. Rohit had made only seven appearances in 2020 as world was brought to a standstill due to the rising Covid cases across the globe.

In addition to that, 2022 is also the first year after 2012 when Rohit failed to notch a single ton. His highest score was 76, which came in an the 1st ODI against England in July, a contest that India won by 10 wickets. He scored a total of six half-centuries in the 39 outings, and was dismissed for duck on four occasions.

If we divide the 39 matches per format, Rohit played two Tests, where he averaged 30. He mainly focused on the T20Is but couldn't live up to the reputation he has created for himself. In the 29 appearances, Rohit could only muster 656 runs at an average of 24.29.

Rohit, who is considered as one of India's most destructive batters in the 50-over format, didn't make a lasting impact in the ODIs as well, however, his average was considerably higher than the other two formats. In the eight ODIs Rohit played, the Indian skipper accumulated 249 runs at an average of 41.50.

If we shift our focus to IPL, the 2022 edition was the worst for Rohit. Not only his team finished bottom but as a batter the Mumbai captain failed to hit a single fifty for the first time in the entire season.

Rohit, who has smashed a ton and 40 half-centuries in the cash rich league, could only manage 268 runs from 14 outings in IPL 2022, with 48 being his highest score.

Rohit would have loved to end the year on an emphatic note, however, a thumb injury which he sustained while fielding at slips during the second ODI against Bangladesh forced him out of the subsequent match and then the Test series.

