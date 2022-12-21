IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Confident India eye more WTC points

The second Test match against Bangladesh will be another opportunity for India to enhance their position in the World Test Championship table. India cruised to an easy victory in the first Test and will be keen for a series sweep in Mirpur to consolidate their second position on the World Test Championship table.

If they are to qualify for the prestigious WTC final for the second straight time, India, though, will need to produce some good results during their series against Australia. Going into the final Test starting on Thursday, batting coach Vikram Rathour said the team has one eye on the four Tests against Australia in India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February and March next year. “When you play in Asia, subcontinent, you expect the wickets to turn. After this, we are playing Australia and we expect them to turn. So good practice for us. Good preparation," Rathour said in his pre-match press conference.

In the race to qualify for the final, Australia currently hold a healthy lead at the top of the standings.

However, it's been that kind of period for India where things have not always gone to plan, especially on the injuries front. There was another injury scare on the eve of the Test when skipper KL Rahul got hit on his thumb while taking throwdowns from Rathour. While India batting coach Vikram Rathour indicated on Wednesday that Rahul's injury wasn't serious, he did not confirm whether he is certain to start the match. "It doesn't (look serious). He seems to be fine. Hopefully, he'll be okay. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully, he'll be okay," said Rathour.

If Rahul misses out, India could be without both their first-choice openers after Rohit Sharma was also ruled out due to a hand injury earlier. In that case, vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to lead the side and Abhimanyu Easwaran, who initially came into the squad as Rohit's standby, will open with Shubman Gill.

Pressure on Bangladesh

The pressure is on the home team to go for broke in the game and square the series. Their best bet for an upset is to go for a bowler-friendly track and take their chances. The pitch at Chattogram was slow and low all through the match but the track at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is expected to, comparatively, have more bounce and assistance for the seamers. Asked about the wicket, Rathour said: "We're expecting this one to have a bit more bounce and turn than the previous one. We look to play according to the situation.

"We are fine whatever wicket we get. We have absolutely no issues from our side. However it plays, we have to put up as many runs as we can and put up a good score if we bat first."

It puts the onus on Bangladesh's batters to raise their game against India’s quality bowling attack, which proved to be the difference between the two sides in the first Test. All of India's five frontline bowlers had an impact of varying degrees against Bangladesh's top order.

India’s biggest gain from the match was the return of Kuldeep Yadav. Playing his first Test in 22 months, the chinaman bowler picked an eight-wicket match haul. His performance in the second Test will be keenly watched by the experts whether he can build on the confidence gained. Another good show from the wrist spinner will be a boost to India’s attack for when at the top of his game he can be a true match-winner on any surface.

Focus on Kuldeep

India are likely to go for a three-pronged spin attack as R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep complement each other well. On subcontinent tracks, the experienced Ashwin is a threat at any stage of the innings, Axar enjoys bowling with the harder, new ball and the wrist-spinner bowler gets more out of the older ball.

The two left-arm spinners shared the spoils in the first Test, while Ashwin was strangely subdued, finishing with just two wickets. But, the senior pro will enjoy the extra bounce at Dhaka and be hungry to cash in.

In-form batters

To give their team a chance, Bangladesh’s bowling attack will have to raise their game against India’s in-form line-up. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill will go into the game with the confidence of runs under their belt. Gill hit his maiden century in Tests and veteran Cheteshwar Pujara got his first hundred in four years with a 102 not out after scoring a 90 in the first innings and Iyer played a valuable knock of 86 in the first innings.

