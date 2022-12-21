India Predicted XI vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Toss-up between Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat as Rahul eyes cleansweep

Team India will face Bangladesh in the second and final Test match, starting Thursday, December 22 in Mirpur. With a lead of 1-0 in the series, the visitors will look to end the tour on a high by doing a clean sweep. In the absence of an injured Rohit Sharma, stand-in-captain KL Rahul will be the leader of the Indian side once again.

The emphatic 188-run win in the first Test match against Bangladesh ensured Team India's rise to the second position in the standings for the World Test Championship(WTC) and increased their chances of making it to the final. Eyeing further consolidation of their prospects, India are expected to play without major changes in the playing XI.

Centuries form Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara have strengthened the top order going into the series decider. The presence of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the middle order, makes Team India a really balance batting side. With Rahul as opener, the top six is unlikely to change.

Rahul and Co. will play Axar Patel and R Ashwin at No. 7 and No. 8 respectively for their all-round skills. Player of the match of the series opener in Chattogram, Kuldeep Yadav is a certainty. Team India can makes changes to the No.10 and No.11 if they wish to, but Mohammed Siraj's great performance in last match makes him a sure starter. There is a small possibility of Jaydev Unadkat, who led Saurashtra to title win in Vijay Hazare Trophy, getting a chance in place of Umesh Yadav. But Given Umesh's seniority and experience, it might not happen and in that case, an unchanged playing XI will take the field on Thursday.

India Predicted XI for India 2nd Test match vs Bangladesh

Openers: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c)

Middle order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Spinners: Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat/Umesh Yadav

