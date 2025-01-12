Rohit Sharma 'forced' to make U-turn on retirement after MCG Test, change in decision left Gambhir irked: Report

India's captain Rohit Sharma faced a torrid period with the bat during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Rohit managed only 31 runs across five innings throughout the series; this came on the back of a similarly poor run in the home season, which featured Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand. It didn't help Rohit that his captaincy was under criticism too, with India facing 0-3 clean-sweep defeat to the Kiwis, and a 1-3 loss to Australia Down Under. After a string of losses in both white-ball and red-ball cricket, the pressure on the coach-captain duo of Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma is rising (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

According to the Times of India, after a string of poor performances, Rohit had seriously contemplated retirement. There were questions on Rohit's Test futures prior to the Melbourne Test, too, but the report reveals the failure in MCG was the catalyst for the Indian skipper.

“Rohit had made up his mind after MCG. Had his well-wishers from the outside didn't force him to change his mind, we could have well seen another retirement in Australia,” a source told the newspaper.

Despite his personal struggles, however, Rohit was persuaded by close associates to continue, and this shift in mindset saw him stalling his decision. He did sit out of the final Test of the series in Sydney, but the report suggests Rohit's change of heart did not sit well with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Speculation around their relationship deepened after Gambhir attended the press conference ahead of the final Test – a rare occurence, as the captain usually comes for the pre-match presser. Rohit was also absent from the slip cordon during the team’s final training session in Australia, fueling rumors of ongoing tensions.

The rift between captain and coach has been a subject of discussion throughout the series, with disagreements reportedly arising over various aspects, from team selection to key match-day decisions such as the toss.

Rohit set for return in ODIs

Despite these tensions, both are now expected to work together in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, as well as the Champions Trophy in February.

Rohit's recent form in Test cricket has been nothing short of dismal. In 2024, across three series – two of which were in India – he managed only 164 runs in 15 innings at an alarming average of just 10.93. The Indian captain will hope for a change in fortune when he returns to the ODI format, where he is set to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill.