'Half-fit players playing for country...': Frustrated Rohit Sharma's stern warning to NCA after injury sweeps Team India

After almost pulling off a heist in the series decider against Bangladesh by playing a blinder of a knock, an injured Rohit Sharma was quick to cut a frustrated figure while discussing Team India's occasional bouts of injuries. Indian captain and veteran opener, Rohit, batted at the number nine position after sustaining an injury to his left thumb during India's must-win clash against hosts Bangladesh on Wednesday.

It happened while attempting to take a catch of Bangladesh's Anamul Haque in the second over of the hosts' innings bowled by pacer Mohammed Siraj. Rahul Dravid-coached Team India side promoted ex-skipper Virat Kohli to open the innings with senior batter Shikhar Dhawan in the wake of Rohit's freak injury. With India on brink of a series defeat, the injured skipper walked out to bat and resurrected the Indian innings.

However, Rohit's impactful knock went in vain as Bangladesh edged past India by 5 runs to secure the ODI series. In conversation with former cricketer Anjum Chopra, Rohit spoke at length about players sustaining injuries after clearing fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Plagued with injuries, Team India is set to miss the services of Rohit and Deepak Chahar in the third ODI against Bangladesh.

"I mean there are definitely a few injury concerns. We need to try and get to the bottom of it. I don't know what exactly it is. Maybe they're playing too much cricket. We need to try and monitor those guys, because it's important to understand when they come for India, they need to be a 100%, in fact more than 100%," Rohit said after India were upstaged by a spirited Bangladesh side in Dhaka on Wednesday.

India didn't have the services of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah at the ICC World T20 2022. Washington Sundar and Chahar also have had extensive stays in rehab at the NCA. On Wednesday, Rohit-led India were without newly recruited pacer Kuldeep Sen. After India’s defeat in the 2nd ODI, head coach Dravid confirmed that three Indian players are ruled out of the Bangladesh series.

"It's something we have to look at. We have to sit with our team back home at the NCA as well and try and monitor their workload. That is something we need to look at. We can't afford guys coming in here half-fit and representing the country. There's huge pride and honour in representing the country and if they're not fit enough, it's not ideal. Having said that, we just need to get to the bottom of it and find out what exactly is the reason behind this," Rohit added.

