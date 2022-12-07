'Rohit will be flying back to Mumbai': Rahul Dravid's massive statement on India captain after Bangladesh seal series

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that veteran opener Rohit Sharma will not feature in the upcoming third and final One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday. India captain and senior batter Rohit sustained a horrific injury on his left thumb during the 2nd ODI of the bilateral series against hosts Bangladesh at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Speaking to reporters at the post-match press conference in Dhaka, India head coach Dravid admitted that the Virat Kohli-starrer side is struggling with a few injuries amid the Bangladesh tour. The former Indian skipper and the current head coach has revealed that India will miss the services of Rohit and Deepak Chahar in the 3rd ODI. The Indian head coach has also confirmed that spinner Kuldeep Yadav is ruled out of the remainder of the Bangladesh series.

“We are struggling with a few injuries as well which is not ideal and not easy for us. I think Deepak (Chahar) and Rohit (Sharma) will certainly miss the next match. Kuldeep is also out of the series. Rohit will fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert to see how it is, and confirm whether he can come back for the Test series or not. It is too early to say anything but he will be out for the next match for sure,” Dravid told reporters.

Dravid's remarks have come after Indian skipper Rohit played a valiant knock in the series decider against Bangladesh. Despite sustaining a thumb injury, Indian skipper Rohit walked out to bat for India and smashed a fighting half-century in the 2nd ODI. The injured skipper batted through injury and remained unbeaten on 51 off 28 balls. However, Rohit's sublime knock went in vain as Bangladesh outclassed India in the final-over thriller by 5 runs. Rohit-less Team India will meet Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI on Saturday at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. India are also scheduled to play a two-match Test series with hosts Bangladesh in its ongoing tour.

