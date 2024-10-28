Rohit Sharma gets support from old ally Shikhar Dhawan after series loss vs NZ: 'Don't dwell on losses or wins'

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has found support from his old ally Shikhar Dhawan amidst criticism for his defensive captaincy in the ongoing series against New Zealand. Under Rohit's captaincy, India lost their first Test series at home in the past decade as New Zealand completely outclassed the Asian Giants in the first two Tests. The series loss has put India in a tricky position to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Rohit made a judgement error in Bengaluru after winning the toss as he opted to bat first in overcast conditions, which backfired for them, while the decision to prepare a rank-turner in Pune also didn't work for India. Rohit Sharma throws the ball during the day one of the second cricket Test match between India and New Zealand.(AP)

The Indian skipper also faced criticism for his bowling changes and defensive field placements. However, his former opening partner Dhawan has now backed him and said wins and losses are part of the game.

"The pressure you all talk about isn't something we feel. While there is pressure in the game, we don't dwell on losses or wins; that's part of the game," Dhawan told IndiaToday.in. "I feel that's neither a fair nor a practical approach toward anything," he added.

Dhawan, who announced his retirement earlier this year, called Rohit a great leader and hailed him for creating a good atmosphere in the camp.

"As a cricketer, we don't think that way. And Rohit is a great leader; it's not just about winning and losing. There's a bond, the team's connection with its leader, and how much they look up to him," Dhawan added.

Dhawan backs India to do well in Australia

After losing the Test series to New Zealand, Rohit now has a tough task ahead of him in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India will look to complete their hat-trick in Australia.

The former India opener has backed India to get the job done in Australia even if Rohit misses the first match as he is reportedly won't be available for the opening clash.

"India will do very well in Australia. Whether he plays the first match or not, of course, his presence and experience will be missed. But I am sure the boys are very, very professional and will perform well," Dhawan concluded.