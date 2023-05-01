Rohit Sharma gives brilliant response to 'next Pollard' query, drops huge remark on Jaiswal after MI vs RR tie in IPL

Making sure that Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden century go in vain, power-hitter Tim David smashed a hat-trick of sixes to seal Mumbai Indians' (MI) thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians had to complete the highest successful run chase in the history of IPL at Wankhede to defeat RR in the final-over thriller.

Rohit was also mighty impressed with RR opener Jaiswal, who notched up his maiden century in the IPL at Wankhede(PTI)

After superstar Suryakumar Yadav played a sublime knock of 55, middle-order batter David struck a match-winning 45 to help MI upstage RR in match No.42 of the IPL 2023. Reflecting on Mumbai's win over Rajasthan Royals in the cash-rich league, the MI skipper opted to play down David's comparison with legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who retired from IPL cricket prior to the start of the new season.

"Very pleasing to see how we chased this. Last game here also we came close to a similar target. We have the ability but need to back ourselves. (On David being next Pollard) Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships. But Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler thinking," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit was also mighty impressed with RR opener Jaiswal, who notched up his maiden century in the IPL at Wankhede. The RR opener smashed a quick-fire 124 off 62 balls at the high-scoring venue in Mumbai. “I watched him (Jaiswal) last year, this year he has taken his game to a new level. I asked him where all that power is coming from, he says he is spending time at the gym, he's timing them really well. Good for him, good for Indian cricket and good for RR as well,” Rohit added.

Jaiswal top-scored for RR in the 1000th match of the IPL 2023. The Indian batter was also named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass. The RR opener shattered a plethora of batting records at the Wankhede Stadium. The Indian youngster has also climbed to the top spot on the Orange Cap standings. Record-time winners Mumbai have taken the seventh spot after their win over RR in the IPL 2023. Rohit and Co. have picked up 8 points from 8 matches this season. Former champions RR are placed third on the IPL 2023 points table.

