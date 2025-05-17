Rohit Sharma gives brother a death stare after spotting damaged car: ‘Ye kya hai?’

Friday proved to be a legacy-defining and touching day for Rohit Sharma, as the Indian captain celebrated the naming of a stand at the Wankhede Stadium alongside his parents, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and some of his closest friends. In amongst all the touching moments and heartwarming interactions that took place on Friday evening, there was enough time for a funny moment between Rohit and his brother, Vishal Sharma. Rohit Sharma addresses the gathering at the naming ceremony of the stand after his name, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.(ANI X)

In a video recorded while Rohit and his family prepared to depart from the Wankhede Stadium after the ceremony, the great Indian batter can be spotted noticing a scratch along their car, irked by the matter and beginning to interrogate his brother regarding the situation.

“What is this?” Rohit asked first, to which Vishal said “It got hit in reverse.” Rohit’s next question was regarding who had done it to which Vishal owned up, earning himself a long death-stare from Rohit.

It was all smiles though, as the brothers took the spirit of the moment and were able to laugh it off. The rest of the video shows Rohit helping his father into the car, another sweet familial moment.

Rohit felicitated by MCA

Earlier in the day, Rohit and his family were felicitated at the grand reveal ceremony for this moment, in which the Divecha Level 3 stand was officially renamed in Rohit’s honour, in a decision made by the Mumbai Cricket Association. Part of the long list of greats from Mumbai cricket, this stands as a big honour for the opening batter.

“It will be a surreal feeling on the 21st when I come here and play against Delhi Capitals, representing Mumbai Indians, and to have a stand, it will be a very, very special feeling. It’ll even get special while representing the country whenever that happens,” Rohit said to ANI, looking forward to his next game at the venue.

It will be a crucial one for Rohit and his teams, as they try to push forward with their hopes of reaching the playoff round of the IPL season. MI only have two regular season games left, first vs DC and then travelling to Jaipur to face PBKS, and will likely need wins in both games.