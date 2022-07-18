'Rohit hasn't been consistent, Kohli is struggling, Dhawan looks rusty': Ex-IND batter issues worrying signs

After failing to secure the rescheduled Test in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, Team India produced an impressive show as the action shifted from red-ball to the white-ball format. The Men In Blue secured the T20Is with a 2-1 margin and went to repeat the same in ODIs. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya emerged as the standout performer from the Indian camp in their final match of the tour, while the poor show from Team India's top-order continued.

Rohit Sharma was caught at slips on 17, while Virat Kohli was also dismissed on the same score. Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, failed to reach double digits and was packed for a 3-ball 1. The case was similar in the second ODI, which India lost by 100 runs, and former Test batter Wasim Jaffer feels this is an area that “needs to be looked at”.

“India have always played well when the top three have scored runs. But that didn't happen in the last two ODIs and that is something they need to look at. Virat Kohli is struggling at the moment and Shikhar Dhawan is looking rusty,” Jaffer noted during an interaction on ESPNCricinfo.

Rohit, who kicked-off the series, with an unbeaten 58-ball 76, also failed to carry forward his fine run. In the following encounter at Lord's the India captain was dismissed on duck. "Rohit Sharma also hasn't been as consistent as we'd want him to be. But it would still make Sharma happy if the middle-order batters are playing this well," he added.

Despite winning both the white-ball series, the lack of runs from India's top-order is an area that the team will look to rectify in the upcoming series against West Indies, which starts from July 22. Kohli will not take part in the series, while Rohit has been rested for the ODIs. In his absence, Shikhar Dhawan will be seen leading the unit in the 50-over matches.

