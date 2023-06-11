'Playing 2 finals a good achievement but…': Rohit Sharma holds no prisoners as Australia crush India in WTC final

Extending their trophy drought in ICC events on Sunday, Rohit Sharma's Team India suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Australia in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). The Virat Kohli-starrer side suffered a shocking batting collapse on the final day of the WTC final as Pat Cummins' Australia bowled out Rohit and Co. for 234 in the 2nd innings to lift the famous trophy.

India captain Rohit Sharma addresses a press conference (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing a world-record target of 444 in the WTC final against Australia, Team India remained in the hunt for the ICC Test mace with batting icon Virat Kohli and ex-vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane guiding the Asian giants 164-3 on Day 4 of the final. However, Kohli perished for cheap early in the first session as Australia's Scott Boland sparked a stunning collapse of the Asian giants on the final day of the Ultimate Test.

ALSO READ: Watch: Boland breaks Indian hearts with crucial wickets of Kohli, Jadeja in game-changing over on Day 5 of WTC final

'We've worked hard for all those four years'

Resuming the day on 164-3, India folded for 234 in the 2nd innings to lose the final by 209 runs. Reflecting on India's defeat in the WTC final, the Indian skipper admitted that the bowling performance of his side was not up to the mark at The Oval. The veteran Indian opener also opined that Team India only has themselves to blame after Australia registered a massive win over the Asian giants to win the WTC final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I thought we started well with winning the toss, putting them to bat in those conditions. We bowled well in the first session and then we let ourselves down with how we bowled. Got to give credit to the Australian batters. Head came in and played really well along with Steven Smith. That just took us off guard a little bit. We knew it was always hard to comeback, but we put up a good show. We fought till the end. We've worked hard for all those four years," Rohit said after the match.

'Playing two finals is honestly a good achievement'

Centuries from Steve Smith (121) and Travis Head (163) propelled Australia to 469 in the 1st innings of the WTC final. Head was also named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics. Under Rohit's leadership, India upstaged Australia 2-1 in a four-match Test series at home. Team India has gone 10 years without winning a single ICC trophy in men's cricket. India finished runners-up in the inaugural WTC after a defeat in the 2021 final to New Zealand at Southampton.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Playing two finals is honestly a good achievement for us. But we'd like to go a mile ahead as well. You can't take the credit away from what we've done in those last two years to come here. Great effort from the entire unit. Unfortunately, that we couldn't go on and win the final but we'll keep our heads high and fight. It's been brilliant! (Talking about the crowd support). They've gotten behind the time. I'd like to thank each one of them. They were cheering for every run and every wicket,” Rohit added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON