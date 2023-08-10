'After Yuvraj Singh, nobody has...': Rohit Sharma's brutally honest admission on India's Achilles heel before Asia Cup

Fresh from an impressive series win in the Caribbean, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is now looking at the bigger picture. Under the leadership of the veteran opener, India will launch its bid for a third world crown in the 50-over format. For the first time since 2011, two-time champions India are set to host the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in October and November.

Rohit Sharma opened up about India's middle-order issues ahead of the Asia Cup. (AP)

India last lifted the World Cup title when the Men In Blue were the hosts of the 50-over spectacle. The cricketing powerhouse is also desperate to end their trophy drought in ICC events at home. An injury-ridden side contested the final of the ICC World Test Championship in the absence of premier batters Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Though India are set to miss the services of Pant in the remainder of the 2023 season, the ODI World Cup hosts are still hoping that superstars Iyer and Rahul bolster India's squad after long injury layoffs.

‘After Yuvi, nobody has come and settled down’

Speaking on the sidelines of a La Liga event in Mumbai, Indian skipper Rohit opened up about India's No. 4 batting conundrum and the senior batter also gave legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh an honourable mention. “Look, No.4 has been an issue for us for a long time. After Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), nobody has come and settled down. But for a long time, Shreyas has actually batted there and has done well — his numbers are really good," Rohit said.

‘Injuries have given Iyer a bit of trouble’

Iyer was ruled out of the Australia ODI series due to a recurring back injury. The star batter underwent back surgery earlier this year in London and the middle-order also missed the final of the WTC against Australia. The 28-year-old last played an ODI for India in January against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium.

"Unfortunately, injuries have given him a bit of trouble. That is honestly what has happened in the last 4-5 years. A lot of these guys have got injured and you will always see a new guy coming and playing there. Hence, nobody has been able to settle down, and later, once someone gets fit, he takes that position," Rohit added.

