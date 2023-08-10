'India have big names but..': Ex-Pakistan star's fierce 'World Cup' warning for Rohit and Co. before Asia Cup

With one eye on the ICC World Cup 2023, newly appointed Pakistani chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has announced the 18-member squad for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan and Asia Cup on Wednesday. Babar Azam's Pakistan will warm up for the Asia Cup by playing a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at a neutral venue. Pakistan will meet Afghanistan in Sri Lanka for the three ODIs which will be played on August 22, 24 and 26. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma with Pakistan's Babar Azam ahead of the World Cup match (AFP)

Before meeting India at the grandest stage of them all, Babar's Pakistan side will resume their rivalry with the arch-rivals in the Asia Cup. Speaking about the Indo-Pak rivalry ahead of the showpiece event, former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed observed that Pakistan will have a much-balanced side for the World Cup. The 1992 World Cup winner with Imran Khan's Pakistan side, also claimed that Babar and Co. can beat India in its backyard at the World Cup 2023.

‘India will struggle against Pakistan in World Cup’

"I think Pakistan side is balanced and the age graph of players is much better, India are on that stage where they have big names but their fitness and form is not up to the mark. They will struggle and might have to find new players to form a combination. I think Pakistan have a great chance of beating India in India," Javed was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan have dropped star batter Shan Masood for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. For the first time in two years, the Green Army has recalled all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. All-rounder Ashraf has taken 28 wickets and scored 1.060 runs for Pakistan in 31 ODIs. He last played for Pakistan in 2021. Pakistan's 18-member squad will be pruned to 17 for the Asia Cup.

Talking about Pakistan's squad announcement, Javed hailed Zaman Khan as one of the best death bowlers. The ex-Pakistan cricketer believes that Zaman has an edge over pace ace Naseem Shah. "In white-ball cricket, the skills that Zaman Khan has, we have recently been in Canada, I think he is one of the best death ball bowlers in the world right now. I rate him higher than Naseem in white-ball cricket. Shaheen, Haris and Zaman, they should be your bowlers in white-ball cricket and then you can go down to Naseem Shah," he added.

