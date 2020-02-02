e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'Unfortunate injury': KL Rahul provides update on Rohit Sharma's injury against New Zealand

India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul said Rohit Sharma should be fine in a couple of days time after the India stand-in captain - leading in Virat Kohli’s absence - walked off the field with a calf injury.

cricket Updated: Feb 02, 2020 17:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Sharma was retired hurt in the 5th T20I against New Zealand
KL Rahul, who led India in the 5th T20I against New Zealand after Rohit Sharma did not take the field because of a calf injury, said the India vice-captain’s injury was unfortunate but he should be fine in a couple of days time. Rohit was leading India after regular captain Virat Kohli opted to rest from the last T20I of the series, which India won by 7 runs to take the series 5-0.

Rest assured, Rohit will be in a race against time to get fit for the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday. “Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment,” read an official update form the BCCI.

Also Read: India script record with historic 5-0 series win against New Zealand

At the post-match presentation, Rahul said: “Rohit’s alright, unfortunate injury, hopefully he should be fine in a couple of days”.

Rohit, batting at number three, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf whilst hitting a six. He walked off the field in discomfort. He faced 41 balls for his 60, hitting three fours as well as three sixes.

Rohit’s innings and Rahul’s 48 took India to 163 for 3, batting first. Rohit and Rahul put together an 88-run stand for the second wicket but India’s innings hit a roadblock after Rahul was dismissed two short of his fifty. It was soon followed by Rohit’s injury, which forced him to retire hurt.

Shreyas Iyer struggled (33 off 31) to find the boundaries and Shivam Dube once again looked out of sorts (5 off 6). But a cameo from Manish Pandey (11 off 4) took India past 160.

In reply, New Zealand could only manage 156 for 9. Half-centuries from Ross Taylor (53) and Tim Seifert (50) went in vain as India pacers Jasprit Bumrah (3/12) and Navdeep Saini (2/23) displayed stunning bowling performances to stop the Kiwis on their tracks.

