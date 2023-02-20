'Rohit is following Kohli's template': Gambhir's monumental statement on ex-India captain after 2nd Test vs Australia

There is no denying that skipper Rohit Sharma inherited a world-class side after the veteran opener succeeded Virat Kohli as the Test captain of Team India in 2022. With India on the cusp of entering the final of the ICC World Test Championship under the leadership of Rohit, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has issued an interesting statement about the captaincy styles of Kohli and his successor after the conclusion of the Delhi Test match against Australia.

Former Indian opener Gambhir believes Rohit has not created his own template as the leader of the Asian giants in the longest and oldest format of the game. Gambhir gave Rohit's predecessor a special mention after the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc in the low-scoring encounter between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

"Honestly, I have always believed that Rohit Sharma is an amazing captain, but there is not much difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's captaincy, especially in this format. Virat Kohli started this template," Gambhir told Star Sports. Spinners Jadeja and Ashwin demolished Australia on Day 3 of the 2nd Test as the visitors lost nine wickets in a single session.

"Virat Kohli has captained exceptionally well whenever he has captained this Test team and Rohit is probably following that template only. Honestly, Rohit has not created his own template. The way Virat Kohli managed Ashwin and Jadeja, it is absolutely identical captaincy," Gambhir added.

All-rounder Jadeja claimed a career-best 7-42 in the 2nd Test to help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday. Indian skipper Rohit played a crucial knock of 31 while Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 31 to seal India's comfortable six-wicket win over Australia at Delhi.

Though Gambhir refused to weigh in on the best captain debate involving Kohli and Rohit, the former Indian opener credited the ex-India skipper for successfully launching some of the biggest names under his watch. Gambhir also opined that conquering Australia, South Africa, and England will be the real challenge for Rohit as the Test captain of the Indian team.

"The real challenge for Rohit Sharma will be when he goes to Australia, South Africa and England because there were big challenges for Virat Kohli there. Virat Kohli has made this team - Mohammad Shami, Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar. Virat Kohli was as successful. So I don't see too much difference and I don't even want to say who is a better captain in these conditions because Virat was an equally good captain as Rohit is now. Rohit's challenge will be overseas," Gambhir concluded.

