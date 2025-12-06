Rohit Sharma ‘isn’t going anywhere' at 38 as India see birth of a new star in Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's dressing room wasn't the only place beaming after Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden ODI hundred in Vizag. As the left-handed batter walked off to a wave of applause in the third ODI against South Africa, some of the Indian cricket's most trusted voices took to social media framing what the innings really meant. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal run between the wickets during the third ODI match(BCCI X)

The reaction from former players made it clear this wasn't just another pleasing knock from a promising youngster. For them, Vizag felt like a night where India's future at the top of the order announced itself- while its present quietly underlined that it's nowhere done.

Pathan and Kaif celebrate India's present and future

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan capture the mood around Jaiswal in a sinle post. “So happy for this young boy. Well done! This innings was not just a test of his skill but also his character, and he came out with flying colours,” he wrote. Coming after a couple of low scores earlier in the series and with scrutiny already building, that word “character” mattered as much as the hundred itself. For ex-cricketers who know how quickly opinions swing in Indian cricket, Jaiswal's ability to rider that pressure and finish the chase was a major box ticked.

Mohammad Kaif's take was more about the engine behind all this success. “Jaiswal's strength is his belief and hard work. That's what makes him rise after every fall and perform despite the pressure. Real come back for him,” he posted. It fit perfectly with Jaiswal's larger story - the long grind through age-group cricket, domestic runs, IPL performances and early Test success - now extended into a format where India desperately need a stable, fearless opener for the next cycle.

At the other end of the age and experience spectrum, Kaif and Pathan also made sure nobody forgot the man Jaiswal walked out to open the batting with. “Hitman isn't going anywhere! Has plenty left in the tank…pillar of Indian cricket,” Kaif said in his post, underlining that Rohit Sharma's presence at the top remains non-negotiable in big games. “Unreal consistency at the age of 38 by Rohit Sharma. He is in total control,” he wrote a reminder that while the spotlight will naturally drift to the new star, the senior opener continues to set the standard.

Put together, the posts from Kaif and Pathan draw a neat picture: India's next-gain flair in Jaiswal in being built alongside Rohit Sharma's enduring class, not in its shadow. And for former player who have loved through multiple transitions, that blend of fearless newcomer and an ageless “pillar” is exactly what you want to see in an ODI decider.