Rohit Sharma-led Team India a win away from equalling Pakistan's unique world record in T20Is

The momentum will be India's hand with the Rohit Sharma-led side travel to St Kitts & Nevis for the second T20I match of the five-match series against West Indies, having earlier won the opener by an emphatic margin of 68 runs earlier last week. While a win would consolidate their position in the series against Nicholas Pooran's men, India also stand on the verge of equalling Pakistan's unique record in world cricket in the format.

India made an impressive start to the series as they outperformed the West Indies side in all the departments but what most importantly made the difference was smart captaincy from Rohit Sharma. India picked three spinners - Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi - who picked five wickets between themselves as against one by West Indies who returned 1/14 in four overs. Moreover, poor fielding also cost West Indies the opener.

ALSO READ: 'I wanted to clarify a couple of things...': KL Rahul's detailed explanation for missing India's tour of Zimbabwe

India now aim to consolidate their position in the series and further gain momentum as they continue their preparation for the impending T20 World Cup, which will be played in October in Australia. But more so, a win would also help India secure their 15th win against West Indies in T20I cricket and level Pakistan at the top spot for the most wins by a team against West Indies in the format.

Such has been India's dominance over West Indies that the Men in Blue have lost only once in last 13 T20Is, going back to July 2017. Overall, India have so far won 14 of their 21 T20I encounters with West Indies. Pakistan's present record of 15 wins also came in 21 games against West Indies.

Overall, it will stand joint third in the list of most wins by a team against a single opponent in the T20I format. India's tally of 17 wins against Sri Lanka still stands atop, followed by Pakistan's tally of 16 wins against Zimbabwe and 15 wins against New Zealand.

Talking about the second T20I, this will be India's very first appearance at the Warner Park, Basseterre of St Kitts, which has remained one of West Indies' most favourite T20I venues. They have lost just two of their eight matches at the venue, both of which happened against England back in 2019.

