Rohit set to be ruled out of Test series, India A captain to replace him as multiple changes likely in squad: Report

India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to be ruled out of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting December 14 due to a dislocated thumb. KL Rahul will step in to lead the side in Rohit's absence. India head coach Rahul Dravid has already confirmed that Rohit won't take any part in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday. Rohit made a gallant effort by scoring an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls coming to bat at No. 9 with a heavily-taped left thumb.

The experienced right-hander sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch of Bangladesh opener Anamul Haque Bijoy, while standing at the second slip in the second over of the match. The veteran opener walked off the field in pain and played no further part in the Bangladesh innings. He was taken for scans, which revealed a dislocation but not a fracture. Rohit didn't open the batting but came out to bat at No.9 and hit five sixes. His innings, however, was not enough to take India over the line as the visitors lost the match by five runs to succumb to back-to-back ODI series loss in Bangladesh.

The bigger concern for India, however, will be the Test matches. If Rohit doesn't recover on time, the selectors might decide to call India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran as his backup in the squad.

"Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored back-to-back hundreds in the ongoing A Test series and is an opener. In all likelihood, he will join the squad in Chattogram after finishing his second A Test in Sylhet," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Easwaran has scored successive hundreds in the two four-day unofficial Tests against Bangladesh A and was a part of the Indian squad for the England tour earlier.

It is also understood that Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar, who has consistently performed for India A, or Umran Malik, could replace an injured Mohammed Shami.

India's bowling could have a severely depleted look as Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn't played a single match since undergoing knee surgery, will be playing the Test matches straightaway.

While Axar Patel is already in the squad, Saurabh Kumar could be called in from the A team as a backup left arm spinner unless some out of box thinking brings Suryakumar Yadav in the mix.

Surya has already confirmed that he will play Mumbai's second Ranji Trophy game this season.

(With PTI inputs)

