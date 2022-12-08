‘Our approach a decade old, haven't won anything but inconsequential bilaterals': Ex-cricketers blast Team India

India crashed to another disappointing defeat in the second ODI vs Bangladesh, losing by five runs at the Sher-e-Bangla in Dhaka. The defeat meant that Bangladesh sealed the three-match ODI series and lead 2-0. Mehidy Hasan was in amazing form, slamming an unbeaten ton and also taking two wickets in the second ODI. Chasing a target of 272 runs, India reached 266 for nine in 50 overs with captain Rohit Sharma getting an unbeaten half-century while batting with a heavily-taped left thumb. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer smacked a knock of 82 runs off 102 balls and Axar Patel hammered 56 runs off 56 deliveries. Ebadot Hossain was in good bowling form and bagged three wickets for the hosts.

Many of the visiting batters put in a poor display, with former captain Virat Kohli only managing five runs off six balls as an opener. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan (8), Washington Sundar (11) and KL Rahul (14) also failed to impress. Initially, Bangladesh posted 271 for seven in 50 overs as Mehidy hammered an unbeaten knock of 100 off 83 balls and Mahmudullah clobbered 77 runs off 96 balls. Meanwhile, Sundar took three wickets for India.

After the match, former players Venkatesh Prasad and Virender Sehwag criticised India's approach in ODI cricket and urged the BCCI to make some changes. Taking to Twitter, Prasad wrote, "India is innovating in so many fields across the world. But whn it comes to playing limited overs cricket, our approach is a decade old. England after the 2015 WC first round exit took tough calls and turned around to become such an exciting team, India need to take tough calls.."

"And change approach drastically. We haven’t won a T20 WC since the IPL started & last 5 years have been poor in ODIs apart from winning inconsequential bilateral. Haven’t learned from our mistakes for too long and far from being an exciting team in limited overs cricket. CHANGE", he further added.

Meanwhile, Sehwag mocked the Indian tema and stated, "Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. Need to shake up - wake up."

With pride at stake, India will be aiming to grab a consolation win in the third ODI, scheduled for Saturday in Dhaka.

