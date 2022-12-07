Home / Cricket / Watch: Rohit Sharma braves freak injury, returns to bat with injured thumb in India's must-win clash vs Bangladesh

Watch: Rohit Sharma braves freak injury, returns to bat with injured thumb in India's must-win clash vs Bangladesh

Published on Dec 07, 2022 07:39 PM IST

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was rushed to a hospital for scans after the veteran opener sustained an injury on his left thumb. Rohit was also replaced by Virat Kohli, who opened the innings for the visitors in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh at Dhaka.

Rohit Sharma was rushed to a hospital for scans after the veteran opener sustained an injury on his left thumb(Screengrab/ Sony)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Showcasing nothing but valour and grit, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma braved a freak injury and returned to bat with an injured thumb during India's high-voltage clash with hosts Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday. India were under the pump after its heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Litton Das-led Bangladesh in the series opener. The Virat Kohli-starrer side suffered an early blow when skipper Rohit sustained a thumb injury during Bangladesh's innings in the 2nd ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Skipper Rohit was rushed to a hospital for scans after the veteran opener sustained an injury on his left thumb. The Indian captain copped a nasty blow on his thumb while anticipating a catch of Bangladesh's Anamul Haque on the fourth ball of Mohammed Siraj's second over. Even though Rohit was left with a bloodied left hand, the Indian skipper returned to bat for India after the visitors were reduced to 207-7 in the 50-over contest.

ALSO READ: 'The injury could be more serious than what we know': Gavaskar 'worried' after Rohit Sharma spotted with taped thumb

After sustaining a freak injury on the thumb and going to a hospital for scans, Rohit was replaced by Kohli, who opened the innings for the visitors in the 2nd ODI at Dhaka. However, the injured Indian captain returned back to the field with a bat in his hand when India needed 64 runs from 42 balls. Rohit was hailed by netizens for his valiant effort during the series decider between India and Bangladesh.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an update on Rohit's thumb injury. "India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI stated in a media release. According to the latest developments, India captain Rohit is likely to miss the third ODI against Bangladesh after splitting the webbing between his left thumb and index finger.

