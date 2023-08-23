'Rohit loves to go aerial': Shubman Gill provides insights about destructive partnership with India captain for WC

Often dubbed as the next big thing in world cricket, Indian batter Shubman Gill has provided some valuable insights about his destructive batting partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma. Senior batter Rohit will be leading the Virat Kohli-starrer side as India have finally announced its star-studded Asia Cup squad which is expected to get trimmed for the ICC World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a practice session(PTI)

Gill, who has become India's all-format opening batter, feels his partnership with Rohit can thrive at the grandest stages of them all - the ICC World Cup. Before the showpiece event in India, Rohit and Gill will be leading the batting charge of the Men In Blue at the upcoming continental tournament in Sri Lanka. Talking about his partner-in-crime in the lead-up to the Asia Cup, opener Gill explained how the different batting styles of the openers have worked well for Team India across formats.

'Rohit is someone who likes to hit sixes'

"I think because his (Rohit's) targeted areas are a bit different (to mine). He loves to go aerial in the Powerplay. And I'm someone who likes to find the gaps and keep getting those boundaries, and he's someone who likes to hit sixes. So I think that combination works well," Gill was quoted as saying by the ICC.

The partnership of the openers will be instrumental to the Indian team in the Asia Cup and World Cup. Rohit and Gill have smashed 685 runs while batting together in the 50-over format. The Indian openers have achieved a stunning average of 76.11 in ODI cricket.

‘Rohit gives the players full freedom’

Gill also credited Rohit for allowing youngsters to play their natural game. Earlier, Rohit had a pep talk with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal when the latter made his Test debut in the Caribbean. Rohit's advice worked wonders for India as the 21-year-old played a scintillating knock of 171 against the West Indies in Dominica.

"It feels great to be able to open with him, especially knowing that all the focus is on him. He's someone who likes the other batters to go and just express himself and play the way I want to play the game. So in that nature, he gives the players full freedom for how they want to express their game," Gill added.

