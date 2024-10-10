Rohit Sharma meets Musheer Khan and his father as Mumbai all-rounder recovers from car crash

Musheer Khan's burgeoning career has been put to a temporary hold as the Mumbai all-rounder recovers from a horrific car crash that he suffered late last month. Musheer met with an accident on the outskirts of Lucknow while he was travelling to the city from Azamgarh for the Irani Cup. He ended up sustaining a fracture in the neck region and has since been seen wearing a neck brace. Musheer is expected to be out of action for three months. (Instagram)

The sheer scale of Musheer's performances means that he is expected to be back in action as soon as he becomes available to play. His performances have brought him plaudits from far and wide and a testimony to the fact that he recently posted a photo with India captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit can be seen resting his hands on Musheer and his father Naushad Khan in the picture.

Musheer to be out of action for three months

Musheer is expected to be out of action for at least three months due to neck injuries he sustained in the accident, effectively ruling him out of Mumbai's matches at the start of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, starting from October 11. He also missed the Irani Cup, which Mumbai won for the first time since 1997 by beating Rest of India by eight wickets.

India batter Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer's older brother, posted a video on his Instagram story on Sunday where his father Naushad thanked everyone for their prayers and expressed his gratitude towards MCA and BCCI for taking care of Musheer during the tough times.

"Good evening. I first want to thank the almighty for the new life. Also to those who prayed for us. Our well-wishers and fans. Our relatives. We thank everyone. Also, we also want to express gratitude to MCA and BCCI who are taking care of Musheer. And what's for the future, that update will also be given by them. I will just say, whatever we haven't got, we need to wait for that. Whatever we have got, we have to be grateful. This is what life is," Naushad said in the video posted by Sarfaraz.

Like his brother Sarfaraz, Musheer is expected to be a mainstay in the Indian Test team in the future. In just nine first-class games, the 19-year-old all-rounder has scored 716 runs at an average of 51.14 with three centuries and a half-century.