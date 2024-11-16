Rohit Sharma announces birth of baby boy; Surya, Tilak can't keep calm in South Africa: 'A new cricketer has arrived'

India captain Rohit Sharma has officially welcomed his second child. Rohit took a creative cue from the iconic sitcom FRIENDS, sharing an animation depicting himself, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, their daughter Samaira, and the newborn. He captioned it: "FAMILY – the one where we are Four." Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh are blessed with a baby boy(Instagram/@ritssajdeh)

Rohit and Ritika were blessed with a baby boy – the couple's second child after daughter Samaira – on Friday, November 15. The news is great not only for Rohit and his close ones but also for millions of Indian cricket team fans as it considerably increases the skipper's chances of flying to Australia and being available for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts on November 22 in Perth.

The news spread quickly, including reaching the South African shores where the Indian T20I team finished defeating the Proteas 3-1 in a four-match series. Soon after India annihilated South Africa by 135 runs, captain Suryakumar Yadav, and centurions Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma congratulated the couple all the way from Johannesburg.

"As we are just getting to know that Rohit bhai has just had a baby boy, what do you both have to say?" Surya asked Tilak, to which the Mumbai Indians youngster responded: "Very happy, Rohit bhai. We were waiting for this moment. I would have reached there if this had gotten late by a day or two. I am coming soon, and we are very excited."

Samson said, "Very happy for chetta and his family. Super happy," before Surya signed off in style. "I think we'll have to arrange little pads and bats because a new cricketer has just arrived," he said in a video uploaded by BCCI.

Rohit did not leave with the rest of the Indian cricketers last weekend and decided to stay back in Mumbai to be with his wife for this wonderful moment. There is still no official clarity on Rohit's departure for Australia but now that the Indian captain has become father again, there is a good chance he might reach Perth just in time for the first Test against Australia. There are still six left for the series opener.

Rohit's arrival could prove to be a major boost for Team India, which was preparing to start their 'toughest series' without their captain. If Rohit does make it in time for the Perth Test, it will solve twin issues for India, including leadership and the opening combination.

Rohit Sharma could be off to Australia soon

India have been facing challenges in finding a consistent partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal, as all candidates have struggled during the India A matches. The situation remained bleak even on the opening day of the three-day match simulation at the WACA ground.

On Friday, KL Rahul was a focal point of attention as he opened the batting alongside Jaiswal. Unfortunately, his preparation took a setback when he sustained a blow to his right elbow from a rising delivery early in the day. According to reports from Australian media, the right-handed batsman left the field due to the injury and did not return for the remainder of the day's play.

Rahul teamed up with Jaiswal at the beginning of a three-day intra-squad match featuring the main Test squad and India A players. He batted briefly, scoring a solid 29, before sustaining an injury from a rising delivery bowled by pacer Prasidh Krishna. After being treated on the field, Rahul left the match, but the injury is reported to be minor.

In related news, a prominent Australian newspaper stated that Virat Kohli had scans on Thursday but is completely fine and played without any issues during the match simulation.

Even if Rohit does sit out of the first Test, India have back-up options for the opener's position, with specialist opener Abhimanyu Easwaran already part of the Test squad. If need be, the team’s designated No.3 bat, Shubman Gill, can also step into the role, having done well as an opener in his debut series in 2020-21 with 259 runs at an average of 51.80 including a sparkling 91 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test to set up a historic win.

As far as leadership goes, head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will captain India in Perth if Rohit is unavailable.