Rohit Sharma out for first-ball duck playing his favourite shot; stunned silence, fans can't believe their eyes

Rohit Sharma had a disappointing day at the office in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday as he failed to trouble the scores. The right-handed batter, 38, fell for a first-ball duck as he failed to time the pick-up pull shot, and this resulted in Devendra Bora getting the opening wicket of the game for Uttarakhand. Hopes were high from Rohit in the game against Uttarakhand as he started off the Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on a high, scoring 150 in the opening game against Sikkim. Jaipur: Mumbai's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Sikkim, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_24_2025_000241B)(PTI)

Fans started to throng to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur from early morning on Friday; however, they were left disappointed as the former India captain failed to get going in Mumbai's second match of the competition.

As soon as Rohit walked back to the pavilion, several fans also started to make their way out of the stadium, as they had come just to see the Hitman lighting up Jaipur.

Earlier, the fans roared in delight after Uttarakhand captain Kunal Chandela won the toss and opted to bowl. The supporters had high expectations as the stage was set for Rohit to get going and hit another century. However, Bora had other plans, and he came out of the syllabus for the Hitman.

Earlier, in the opening match for Mumbai in the 50-over tournament against Sikkim, Rohit smashed 155 runs off 94 balls as the side chased down the target of 237 with 117 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand. The right-handed experienced batter was in his groove as he hit boundaries at will, leaving the Jaipur crowd mesmerised.

Rohit's form in 2025

Rohit had a respectable 2025 in ODIs after he won the Player of the Series accolade in the three-match contest against Australia. Down Under, he hit one century and one half-century as he answered his critics in style.

Against South Africa as well, Rohit found his mojo, hitting two half-centuries. He also shared a 100-run plus stand with Virat Kohli in the series opener against the Proteas in Ranchi.

Earlier this year, Rohit retired from Tests after a below-par showing in the series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. There were concerns whether the Hitman will be able to keep up with the demands of international cricket by playing just one format; however, he proved the naysayers wrong in the six matches he featured in against Australia and South Africa.

As of now, it's unclear whether Rohit will play the game after the clash against Uttarakhand, as the BCCI has only made it mandatory to feature in at least two rounds of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

If Rohit doesn't play any more matches, then he will next be seen in action in the three-match series against New Zealand, beginning January 11.