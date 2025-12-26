Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's domestic sojourn continues after opening day carnage
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Fresh off their respective centuries as they commanded the headlines on their return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play in their second and final round of this year's tournament today on Boxing Day.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: It's only been two days since bowlers across the country were walloped all over in the opening round of the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy – a day which saw 22 centurions, three of the four fastest centuries by Indian batters in List A cricket, a double century, and a team scoring 574 in one innings....Read More
In that environment, the story was still all about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Still two of the best batters going around in the world in the 50-over format, the two Indian greats were both amongst the centurions, and were just short of flawless: Rohit scored 155 in Mumbai's walk-in-the-park chase vs Sikkim in Jaipur, while Virat Kohli returned after 15 years to work his way to 131 vs Andhra in a tricky chase in Bengaluru's CoE ground.
Small grounds, flat pitches, manageable chases, a gulf in quality, and sublime form even heading into their pair of matches in the VHT – Rohit and Virat made the best of a very good situation. But they are only playing two matches in this tournament as preparation for New Zealand, with Delhi facing Gujarat and Mumbai playing Uttarakhand.
More of the same on the cards for two of India's greatest? Or will the bowlers in this tournament come back fired up, refreshed, ready to earn some right hooks of their own and win back some ground in this tournament.
Twin centuries in the opening round
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: There were very many centuries in the first round of matches for this season's edition of the VHT – and several notable ones – but the key focus was always Kohli's return to the VHT after 15 years, and Rohit's after 7. They didn't disappoint. Easygoing centuries at a high rate of scoring, commanding their respective chases and taking full control. They are still amongst the top 3 ranked batters in ODI cricket – is it any surprise they were in full flow?
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Merry Christmas, and a happy Boxing Day for all the cricket lovers! Focus is over in Melbourne as England fight to salvage pride, but as much so back home in India, as the country's two biggest active heroes try to get wins on thei board for their respective teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
