Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's domestic sojourn continues after opening day carnage

Live

By

Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played in the opening round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday

Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Updates: It's only been two days since bowlers across the country were walloped all over in the opening round of the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy – a day which saw 22 centurions, three of the four fastest centuries by Indian batters in List A cricket, a double century, and a team scoring 574 in one innings. In that environment, the story was still all about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Still two of the best batters going around in the world in the 50-over format, the two Indian greats were both amongst the centurions, and were just short of flawless: Rohit scored 155 in Mumbai's walk-in-the-park chase vs Sikkim in Jaipur, while Virat Kohli returned after 15 years to work his way to 131 vs Andhra in a tricky chase in Bengaluru's CoE ground. Small grounds, flat pitches, manageable chases, a gulf in quality, and sublime form even heading into their pair of matches in the VHT – Rohit and Virat made the best of a very good situation. But they are only playing two matches in this tournament as preparation for New Zealand, with Delhi facing Gujarat and Mumbai playing Uttarakhand. More of the same on the cards for two of India's greatest? Or will the bowlers in this tournament come back fired up, refreshed, ready to earn some right hooks of their own and win back some ground in this tournament. ...Read More

In that environment, the story was still all about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Still two of the best batters going around in the world in the 50-over format, the two Indian greats were both amongst the centurions, and were just short of flawless: Rohit scored 155 in Mumbai's walk-in-the-park chase vs Sikkim in Jaipur, while Virat Kohli returned after 15 years to work his way to 131 vs Andhra in a tricky chase in Bengaluru's CoE ground. Small grounds, flat pitches, manageable chases, a gulf in quality, and sublime form even heading into their pair of matches in the VHT – Rohit and Virat made the best of a very good situation. But they are only playing two matches in this tournament as preparation for New Zealand, with Delhi facing Gujarat and Mumbai playing Uttarakhand. More of the same on the cards for two of India's greatest? Or will the bowlers in this tournament come back fired up, refreshed, ready to earn some right hooks of their own and win back some ground in this tournament.