Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins go LMAO seeing Ravi Shastri's antics in India vs Australia day-night Test

India captain Rohit Sharma is no stranger to Ravi Shastri's antics. He has shared the dressing room with him for four years when the former all-rounder was the head coach of Team India between 2017 and 2021. But even he could not control his laughter. Such was Shastri's theatrics and energy at the toss of the India vs Australia day-night Test in Adelaide that Rohit went LMAO. Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins laughing at Ravi Shastri's antics

Shasri waved his left hand repeatedly and went: "It's the pink ball Test, the second in the series between India and Australia and it's coming to toss time..." Rohit could not hold on to his laughter for long. He exchanged a quick glance with match referee Ranjan Madugulle and then broke into a spontaneous laughter.

Seeing Rohit's inhibition-free laughter, his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins also had a big smile on his face.

Rohit and Cummins may have had big smiles at the toss, but at the close of play, it was the Australian skipper who walked away with a bigger grin. After losing the first Test in Perth by a record 295 runs, Australia punched back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a commanding show on Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia dominate Day 1 in Adelaide

Australia reached 86 for 1 in their first innings after dismissing India for 180 at the end of the opening day of the pink-ball Test here on Friday.

Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne were at the crease on 38 and 20, respectively, when the stumps were drawn after 33 overs of play in Australia's first innings. The home side trail by 94 runs.

Opener Usman Khawaja was the lone Australia batter out for 13 off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier, India were all out for 180 at dinner after playing 44.12 overs as the visitors lost four and six wickets in the first and second sessions of the day respectively after opting to bat.

Nitish Reddy top-scored for India with 42 off 54 balls, while KL Rahul and Shubman Gill contributed 37 and 31, respectively.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Virat Kohli (7) and captain Rohit Sharma (3) fell cheaply while Rishabh Pant (21) and Ravichandran Ashwin (22) made useful contributions.

Pacer Mitchell Starc was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia as he took six Indian wickets for 48 runs.

India made three changes with captain Rohit, Gill and Ashwin returning to the playing XI after missing the first Test which India won by 295 runs. Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar made way for them.