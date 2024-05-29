'Rohit Sharma plays spin really well': Wasim Jaffer picks Jaiswal's opening partner for T20 World Cup

With Virat Kohli capping off a record-fest season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former India opener Wasim Jaffer is convinced that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon should replace Rohit Sharma as India's opening batter. Ex-India batter Jaffer feels Kohli can team up with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup co-hosted by the United States and former champions - the West Indies. Wasim Jaffer has picked a new opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal(ANI)

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaffer shared his views about how India can line up at the grandest stage this summer. According to the former India opener, Kohli and Jaiswal should open for Rohit's men. Jaffer observed that Rohit can take Kohli's No.3 batting position while Suryakumar Yadav should remain India's choice for the No.4 slot. "Kohli & Jaiswal should open in the World Cup imo. Rohit & SKY should bat 3&4 depending on the start we get. Rohit plays spin really well so batting at 4 shouldn't be a concern. #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK #INDvIRE," Jaffer said.

Where should Kohli bat at T20 World Cup?

Run-machine Kohli finished as the leading run-getter at the IPL 2024 as the RCB opener won the prestigious Orange Cap this season. Kohli smashed 741 runs in 15 games this season. The former RCB skipper averaged 61.75 in the 2024 season of the cash-rich league. The RCB opener batted at a strike rate of 154.69. Kohli notched up five half-centuries and a century for the Bengaluru giants.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 435 runs in 16 games this season. While Kohli dominated the batting charts at IPL 2024, the RR opener finished 15th in the Orange Cap standings. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma amassed 417 runs in 14 games. Rohit finished 17th in the Orange Cap standings at IPL 2024.