Rohit Sharma's reaction takes the cake after Chinnaswamy spectator's 'RCB mein ajao' reply on IPL chat with IND captain

Rohit Sharma's future at the Mumbai Indians has been the biggest topic of intrigue in the lead-up to the retention announcement by each of the 10 franchises of the Indian Premier League. It has long been speculated that the India captain would leave MI at the end of the 2024 season, following the franchise's shocking captain call in December last year. Amid the speculation rose a rumour of a potential move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. But when Rohit was asked to make the move during a chat with a spectator at the Chinnaswamy, he was left in splits. Will Rohit Sharma leave MI ahead of IPL 2025?

Rohit was the captain of the Mumbai team between 2013 and 2023, during which the franchise lifted the IPL title five times and was also the most successful team in the league. However, with Mumbai looking at the future, and amid Rohit's dwindling returns with the bat over the last few seasons, the decided to go with Hardik Pandya as the captain for the 2024 season in a rather shocking move.

Throughout the 2024 IPL season, there were rumours of tension in the dressing room, with the team reportedly divided in two halves, one favouring the incumbent skipper, while others in Rohit's corner. This subsequently sparked speculations that Rohit might part ways with Mumbai at the end of the season.

Rohit or Mumbai are yet to make an official announcement on the decision, with a PTI report, earlier this week, indicating that the franchise is certain to retain the T20 World Cup-winning captain.

Amid the rumours of Mumbai and potential moves Rohit could make, a spectator at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the opening Test against New Zealand asked the India captain which team he would want to play in the IPL next season. Rohit, who was then making his way past the sight screen to the Indian dressing room, said looked up towards the fan in the stands and asked back, "Where do you want?" The fan then replied saying: "RCB mein ajao (Come to RCB)," leaving Rohit in splits.

When did the RCB rumour begin?

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings were rumoured to be the frontrunners to grab Rohit, if he makes himself available for the auction. But speculations about RCB began after former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, speaking on Star Sports last month, urged the Bengaluru franchise to acquire the 37-year-old in the auction and announce him the skipper.

"RCB should take that chance, 100 per cent, by hook or by crook, they must convince him to take up captaincy. Rohit knows very well how to form an XI so RCB will have the advantage if he is picked and probably their trophy drought could also end," he said.