Rohit Sharma reacts to PM Modi's 'excellence personified' post for India captain: 'Proud to bring World Cup home'

Team India's World Cup win in the Caribbean was a dream come true for a billion Indian fans. Masterminding India's second World Cup triumph in the shortest format, skipper Rohit ended the long wait for an ICC title in the 2024 edition of the showpiece event on Saturday. Virat Kohli-starrer Team India outclassed South Africa by seven runs in the summit clash at the Kensington Oval. With India lifting the famous trophy in Barbados, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team on the phone. Rohit Sharma has reacted after PM Modi shared an 'excellence personified' post for India captain (ANI)

Congratulating the members on the historic T20 World Cup win, PM Modi also shared a special message for outgoing Indian skipper Rohit. The 37-year-old announced his retirement after the T20 World Cup final. Joining Kohli in the retirement club, Rohit told reporters that the ICC World Cup final was his last appearance for Team India in the shortest format of the game. Rohit will continue to lead India in Test and One Day International (ODI) formats.

‘Dear Rohit Sharma, you are excellence personified’

“Dear @ImRo45, You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today,” PM Modi said. Responding to PM Modi on X, formerly known as Twitter, ace cricketer Rohit thanked the Indian Prime Minister for his kind words.

‘Proud to be able to bring the cup home’: Rohit reacts

“Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for your kind words. The team and I are very proud to be able to bring the cup home and are truly touched by how much happiness it has brought everyone back home,” Rohit said. Rohit also posted a photo of lying flat on his back with eyes closed after winning the World Cup for the Men In Blue. "This picture epitomises how I'm feeling right now. Right now I'm basking in a dream come true for a billion of us," Rohit mentioned.

Six Indians in ICC Team of the Tournament

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a prize money of ₹125 crore for Rohit and Co. after India's title win at the T20 World Cup. India became the first men's team to win a T20 World Cup without losing a single game. The ICC picked six members of the Indian side for the Team of the Tournament. ICC's T20 World Cup XI featured skipper Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.