Rohit Sharma recalls CB series memory in emotional message for just retired Praveen Kumar

Rohit Sharma started his career as an international cricketer in 2007, but it was in the CB series in Australia that the youngster’s talent came to the fore in the 50-over format of the game. Rohit played a pivotal hand in the first final of the tri-series against Australia, as his knock of 66 provided able support to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who guided India to victory with an unbeaten knock of 117.

The all important second final was won by the Men in Blue on the back of an inspired spell of bowling by Praveen Kumar, who picked up four key Australian wickets as India went on to break Australia’s dominance of one-day tournaments at home.

It is this performance of the medium pacer that was recalled by Rohit Sharma on Monday, as he posted an emotional message after Praveen Kumar announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. In the tweet, the Indian ODI vice-captain wrote, “We almost started at the same time playing for the country, lots of fun, laugh and good cricket. I cannot forget his spell in CB series 2nd final, it was magical. To a brother, friend and a team mate have a good retirement buddy @praveenkumar”

We almost started at the same time playing for the country, lots of fun, laugh and good cricket. I cannot forget his spell in CB series 2nd final, it was magical. To a brother, friend and a team mate have a good retirement buddy @praveenkumar pic.twitter.com/3WzKvar4mQ — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 22, 2018

Praveen Kumar represented India in 68 one-day internationals, picking up 77 wickets at an average of 36.02. He also played 6 Test matches and 10 T20 internationals for India.

Kumar, who hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, picked up 267 wickets in 66 first-class matches in a career that spanned 12 years.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 16:49 IST