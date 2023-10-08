Rohit Sharma registers unique record in India’s ODI World Cup opener vs Australia

The Cricket World Cup has finally begun, as fans are being treated to some thrilling action. India opened their campaign on Sunday, taking on Australia in Chennai. The Men in Blue will be hoping to open the campaign with a win, and they are also the hosts. India haven't won the ODI World Cup title since their victory in 2011, which was at home. Meanwhile, their last ICC trophy came in 2013.

Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli gesture during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Australia.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India are one of the favourites to win the title this year, considering their form in the 2023 Asia Cup. In the final, India defeated Sri Lanka with ease to win the title. Initially, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 runs in 15.2 overs, courtesy of a record-breaking six-wicket haul by Mohammed Siraj. Chasing a target of 51 runs, India reached 51/0 in 6.1 overs.

Also Read | Bumrah scripts rare World Cup history with opening wicket vs Australia; Kohli pips legendary Kumble with sharp catch

India's opener vs Australia on Sunday sees Rohit Sharma become the oldest captain for the country in a World Cup match, at 36 years and 161 days. He has overtaken Mohammad Azaharuddin (36 years and 124 days in 1999), Rahul Dravid (34 years and 71 days in 2007), S Venkataraghavan (34 years and 56 days in 1979) and MS Dhoni (33 years and 262 days in 2015).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian to dismiss an Australian opener for a duck in ODI World Cup history. This occurred in the third over when the pacer dismissed opener Mitchell Marsh for a six-ball duck. Receiving an amazing short of length delivery, outside off with extra bounce, Marsh tried to defend, but got an outside edge of his bat, which saw a diving catch from Virat Kohli at slip.

Meanwhile, Kohli also registered the most catches for India in ODI world Cup history (by a non-wicketkeeper), with 15. He is ahead of Anil Kumble (14), Kapil Dev (12) and Sachin Tendulkar (12).

For Australia, David Warner also completed 1000 runs in World Cups. The opener missed out on a half-century, getting dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for 41 runs off 52 balls, hitting six fours in the process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON