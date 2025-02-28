Rohit Sharma returns to batting in nets, faces Hardik, Rana as Gautam Gambhir keeps close watch amid injury speculations

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has seemingly put an end to concerns over his fitness as the 37-year-old took to the nets on Friday, batting against the likes of Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana during the side's training session. India will play against New Zealand in their final Group B match in the Champions Trophy, which will ascertain their standing and the eventual semi-final clash. Rohit Sharma bats in nets on Friday as Gautam Gambhir (L) looks on(JioHotstar)

It has been heavily speculated that Rohit can miss the match against New Zealand, and the batter had also opted out of taking part in nets in a previous training session. On Friday – two days before the match – Rohit batted as head coach Gautam Gambhir kept a keen eye on the Indian captain.

Rohit faced a hamstring discomfort during India's clash against Pakistan last Sunday, and had also left the field for some time during India's fielding. He did, however, bat in the match, playing in his typically aggressive style before being dismissed by Shaheen Afridi for 20 off 15 balls.

In India's opening match of the tournament against Bangladesh, Rohit scored an impressive 41 off 35 balls, providing the side with a solid platform in the 229-run chase.

KL Rahul on Rohit's fitness

Amid growing discussions about squad rotation ahead of the semi-finals, KL Rahul reassured that fitness is not a concern for key players, including captain Rohit and pacer Mohammed Shami.

“Fitness-wise, there are no concerns about anyone missing a game as far as I know,” Rahul clarified during a press conference on Friday.

While India have already secured their semi-final berth, the question of resting key players or maintaining momentum remains a point of debate. Rahul admitted that there is an inclination to test different combinations but emphasized the importance of players getting as much game time as possible before the high-stakes knockout phase.

“There are temptations to try different players before the semis, but I am not sure that will be the case. There is little time before the semi-finals, so you would want players to get maximum game time,” he stated.