Rohit Sharma rewrites IPL history, Mumbai Indians captain joins Virat Kohli in elite list during MI vs SRH encounter

Rohit Sharma played a stroke-filled knock to kickstart Mumbai Indians' (MI) innings on a bright note in match No. 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. India's all-format captain also achieved a staggering feat in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league on matchday 25 of the Indian Premier League. The veteran Indian opener has joined run-machine Virat Kohli and senior batter Shikhar Dhawan on an elite list.

Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the IPL 2023 match(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MI skipper Rohit has become the fourth batter to complete 6,000 runs in the world's richest T20 league. The most successful player and captain in the history of the IPL, MI icon Rohit is the fourth batter after Kohli (6844 runs), Dhawan (6477) and David Warner (6109) to score 6,000 runs in the world's richest tournament. Mumbai skipper Rohit has scaled Mount 6k in his 232nd appearance.

ALSO READ: 'MS Dhoni gives them stares...': Sunil Gavaskar's staggering revelation on CSK captain after RCB clash in IPL 2023

Taking spinner Washington Sundar to the cleaners in the first powerplay, MI opener Rohit struck back-to-back fours in the second over of the Mumbai innings. The Mumbai captain completed 6,000 runs by scoring a boundary on the second ball of the over. Rohit ended up smashing a hat-trick of fours in the same over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though Rohit was hoping to cash in on his start against Hyderabad, the MI skipper was stopped in his tracks by pacer Thangarasu Natarajan in the fourth over. Smashing six fours in his entertaining knock, senior batter Rohit scored 28 off 18 balls against SRH. Rohit has returned to the playing XI of the Mumbai Paltan after appearing as an Impact Player in MI's previous IPL 2023 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Speaking at the coin toss, MI skipper Rohit confirmed that Jason Behrendorff has replaced Duan Jansen in Mumbai's playing XI for their away game against Hyderabad. "Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well last game. He's okay to go now. (On MI's bowling) It's work in progress, lot of new guys, young guys who are getting the feel of IPL, under pressure situations as well. They've come a long way in the last two games. They've shown glimpses that they can handle the pressure which is a good sign. We want to keep encouraging them to do the stuff that they want to do, the results will follow," Rohit said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON