Rohit Sharma rubs salt into Najmul Hossain Shanto's wounds after Bangladesh captain errs in DRS with epic brain fade

As bad light and subsequent rain stopped play on the Day 1 of the second Test in Kanpur, Bangladesh hadn't batted poorly. They were pretty much okay at 107/3 but could have saved themselves the embarrassment of losing a review. Embarrassment, because of the circumstances in which the DRS was taken. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had batted well for 31, had a brain-fade moment led to Bangladesh losing their review. India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had dismissed the Bangladesh captain out caught after a bat-pad. After a lot of deliberation, Shanto went upstairs only this time to be given out LBW. Captain Rohit Sharma had some fun.(Hindustan Times)

As Shanto made the long walk back to the change room, Sunil Gavaskar said on air, "Waste of a review this," and rightfully so. Because the thing is, even if the there was doubt whether Yashasvi Jaiswal took the catch cleanly, Shanto clearly ignored the fact that when the DRS is taken, before the catch, it always starts with the ball tracker. And that's where Shanto got caught in a tangle. The ball pitched in line, struck him in line and would have gone on to hit the stumps. Three reds appeared on the big screen, and Shanto's brainfade cost him not just his wicket but also Bangladesh a review.

Besides, to run salt on the Bangladesh captain's wounds, opposition skipper Rohit Sharma could be seen wearing a sheepish smile on his face, signalling his amusement at Shanto's DRS gaffe. After being put into bat, Bangladesh lost Zakir Hasan for a duck after the opener consumed 24 balls not to even score a single run, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a stunning catch and rewarding Akash Deep his first wicket. The second wicket triggered another controversy as Akash trapped Shadman Islam out LBW. Initially given not out, the ball tracker showed three reds sending the batter back for 24. The decision led to debates inside commentary box, and in the studio. Rest assured; we've not seen the last discussion around it.

Where the Test match stands after Day 1

Shanto's dismissal reduced Bangladesh to 80/3, before Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim held fort. They added 27 runs to the total taking the scoreboard to 107/3 before bad light, later couple by rain, brought the day to a premature end. Mominul, unbeaten on 40 off 81 balls, was the most confident looking Bangladesh batter on display. He negated the Jasprit Bumrah threat to score seven boundaries in the innings, holding the innings together. Considering how the Bangladesh innings wrapped up in the first Test, to put up over 100 runs with three wickets down is a decent effort batting in overcast conditions.

Contrary to the pre-match predictions, India went ahead with an unchanged Playing XI from the Chennai Test. It was almost taken for granted that either Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel will all but replace one of the pacers, more so given the fact that the black soil was laid out in Kanpur. But forecast of rain for the first three days of the Test could have prompted India to stick with three pacers.