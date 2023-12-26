'We have 75% decided...': Rohit Sharma rues Shami's absence in giving Mukesh vs Prasidh verdict for 1st SA Test

There wouldn't have been a debate about India's pace-bowling line-up had it not been for Mohammed Shami's injury. Jasprit Bumrah, who made his Test debut in South Africa five years back, is a certainty for the line-up as he looks to make his return to Test cricket for the first time since July 2022, and joining him will be Mohammed Siraj. Shami should have been the other name, but the veteran pacer continues to recover from the ankle injury he incurred during the 2023 ODI World Cup and, hence, has been ruled out of the two-match Test series against South Africa that begins from Tuesday onwards in Centurion.` Rohit Sharma has his say on Mohammed Shami's replacement for 1st South Africa Test

Speaking to the media on Monday, India captain Rohit Sharma rued the absence of Shami, who had played a big role in the 2021 Test win at Centurion. Overall, he has picked up 35 wickets in eight appearances in South Africa and would have the most experienced Indian pacer on display.

"What he has done for our team over the years, obviously it's a big miss but someone will come in place of him, try and fill in that role and it will not be easy but we have confidence," said Rohit.

Mukesh vs Prasidh Krishna for third seamer's slot

With Shami out, the battle for the third seamer in the India playing XI is down to Mukesh Kumar versus Prasidh Krishna. The former, who is more like Shami with his upright seam and skiddy accuracy, made his debut in the West Indies series earlier this year, picking up two wickets for 48 runs, while Prasidh is yet to earn his maiden Test cap. The latter is more like Ishant Sharma in terms of his height and can hit the deck. Just the kind of bowler India missed in their previous visit to South Africa in 2022, which even head coach Rahul Dravid had mentioned.

However, when asked who is likely to feature in the Boxing Day Test as a replacement for Shami, captain Rohit, with a wry smile, remained tightlipped and insisted that while the team combination is 75 per cent decided, the remaining 25 per cent will be based on their pitch analysis on Tuesday.

"Prasidh (Krishna) extracts a lot of bounce due to his height and Mukesh can swing the ball. We were supposed to look at the pitch today and decide whether we want someone to bowl up or back. We have 75 percent decided and the rest 25 percent we would tomorrow," the skipper said.

Will Shardul play? What about Ashwin?

Shami's replacement is not the only thing Rohit would be worried about. The other thing playing in his mind would be whether to go for Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja or play an extra seamer in Shardul Thakur. The weather forecast and the history of the venue suggest are in favour of favour Shardul. He had a tremendous outing in South Africa the last time India toured here and also provides extra strength to the batting.