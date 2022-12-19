Rohit Sharma ruled out of 2nd Test vs Bangladesh after failing to recover from finger injury: Report

India's regular captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh as well after he failed to recover in time from the finger injury he had incurred earlier this month. Hence, KL Rahul will remain the captain of the Indian side in his stead and will aim to lead the side to a series whitewash after the tourists beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in the opening Test match in Chattogram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit will remain unavailable for the second Test as well, which will begin on December 22 in Mirpur. Rohit had incurred an injury on his thumb during the second ODI match against Bangladesh earlier this month after which he was ruled out of the third game and the opening Test match.

ALSO READ: Ishant Sharma shuns 'workload' management: 'It's a new term that's come up. Never saw something like it during my stint'

Rohit was expected to join the team in Mirpur, but he hasn't recovered fully from the injury. According the report, with India having important matches ahead, BCCI and the selection committee have decided not to take any risk. It further added that the 35-year-old is able to bat through, but the medical team remain concerned about the injury while fielding. Rohit hence will aim to be available for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka staring January 3 where India will be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Rohit ruled out, India will stick with Shubman Gill as their opener for the second Test. The youngster had made the most of his opportunity in the opening Test to score his maiden ton in India's colossal win.

Talking about the Chattogram Test, Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara scored their respective tons as India set an emphatic target of 513 runs. However, it was Kuldeep Yadav who was recognised with the Player of the Match award for his all-round efforts. In the first innings, after scoring a crucial 40-run knock ina 96-run stand alongside Ashwin, he picked a record five-wicket haul. In the second innings, he added three more wickets to his tally in what was his first Test appearance in 22 months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON