‘Rohit Sharma’s average would've dropped to 30s if he toured England': Virat Kohli in 'different league' verdict passed

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar urged fans and cricket pundits not to group Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli together when discussing their Test cricket performances. Manjrekar once again reiterated that there is no comparison between the two when it comes to the longest format of the game, saying Kohli is far ahead, considering his performances in the SENA countries. Sanjay Manjrekar urged fans and cricket pundits not to group Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli together in Tests. (AFP)

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Tests ahead of the England tour. As a result, the Shubman Gill-led side is without two of its most senior pros for the upcoming five-match series. Ahead of the first Test in Headingley, Gill was recently asked about the duo's absence and how the team will cope.

Rohit called time on his Test career after playing 67 Tests, while Kohli represented India in 123 Tests. Rohit's average was a tad over 40, while Kohli's was 46.85.

While Rohit registered 12 centuries in Tests, Virat Kohli bid adieu to the longest format after having smashed 30 tons. Rohit scored 4301 runs in 67 matches while Kohli amassed 9230 runs in 123 games.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Manjrekar said, "Right recently, Shubman Gill made a statement, India's new test captain about how he is now going to feel the pressure of the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the England season, the Test series there. And it stirred up the bee in my bonnet, which has been there for a while. It's not so much about the statement, but the fact that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli tend to get clubbed together."

"We even have a term for them, RoKo. I can understand it in white-ball cricket; there's some comparison, and they're comparable players. Although there's an argument there as well, but that's for a later time. When it comes to red-ball cricket, there's absolutely no comparison between the two. And I will never ever put them in the same bracket. Just to give you some numbers, so you don't have to take my word for it."

‘Rohit’s average would have fallen if he had gone to England'

Manjrekar even argued that Rohit Sharma's average would have fallen if he hadn't retired and made the trip to the UK for the five-match series against England. He also stated that there is no debate between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma considering the former's record in the SENA countries.

"When it comes to SENA countries, the true test of a batter, Virat Kohli has got 12 hundreds. 30 Test 100s as well. Rohit Sharma in SENA countries, just the one against England at Oval 2021. He's played over 100 innings, just one hundred in SENA countries. And the average now is 40."

"And I dare say, had he continued playing or had he gone to England, that average would have dropped in the 30s. I can't be absolutely sure, but that would be my educated guess. So, when it comes to Test cricket, please, red-ball cricket, Virat Kohli is in a different league when you compare him with Rohit Sharma. This comparison in red-ball cricket between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and putting them in the same bracket, I say, Roko, stop that."

Both Rohit and Virat endured a horrid time in India's last two Test series against New Zealand and Australia. While Kohli scored a century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth, Rohit failed to register a single half-century in the last six Tests he played.