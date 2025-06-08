Rajat Patidar broke captain's tradition for Virat Kohli, unnoticed act from IPL 2025 Final now wins hearts

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, broke their trophy drought as the franchise won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this week after defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Days have passed since the final, but several unseen videos from the victory celebrations continue to make their way on social media. Rajat Patidar's classy act for Virat Kohli in the IPL 2025 final is going viral on social media. (PTI)

A fresh video has made its way online, showing Rajat Patidar breaking the captain's tradition for Virat Kohli and letting the RCB talisman sign the camera. Over the last few years, it has become a tradition for the IPL-winning captain to sign the camera after the victory in the final.

However, Rajat Patidar refrained from doing the act as he wanted Virat Kohli to take centre stage and do the same.

An unseen video from the IPL win celebrations in Ahmedabad shows Patidar going up to Kohli and urging him to come forward and sign the camera.

Kohli looked hesitant at first. However, upon insistence, the 36-year-old went up to the camera to give his signature, much to the elation of the entire RCB contingent.

For the uninitiated, Rajat Patidar is just the fourth IPL captain after Shane Warne, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya to win the tournament in his debut season as the skipper.

Virat Kohli the star of the show for RCB

Virat Kohli was the standout performer for RCB in the IPL 2025 season, scoring 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. He also smashed eight half-centuries and all of these knocks came in a winning cause.

Kohli, who waited 18 years to win the IPL, was visibly left in tears after the win against Punjab Kings in the summit clash. All of his RCB teammates ran up to him following the last ball, which was bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

During the post-match presentation, Kohli explained his thoughts on winning the tournament and ending a long wait, saying, “This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It has been 18 long years. I have given this team my youth, my prime and my experience, and I have tried to win this every season that I have come. I have given everything I have and to finally have this moment come, it is an unbelievable feeling.”

“I never thought this day would come. I was overcome with emotions as soon as the last ball was bowled and this means so much to me, as I said I have given each and every ounce of energy to this team and to finally win an IPL is an amazing feeling,” he added.

However, RCB's victory celebrations in Bengaluru the next day after the IPL win, took a horrendous turn after a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and injured 33.

RCB's marketing and revenue head, Nikhil Sosale was arrested on Friday along with three members of the event management company, DNA. The secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) have also resigned.