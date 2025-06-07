Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma absence felt immediately after Team India lands in England: 'Get used to it. Time to witness…'

For the first time since 2011, an England-bound Indian Test team will not feature either Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. The two senior batters announced their retirement from the traditional format last month, leaving the BCCI selectors to pick a new-look Indian side, with Shubman Gill at the helm. But their absence was felt immediately after the Indian side landed in London on Saturday, amid no fans or media at the airport. Shubman Gill-led Indian Test team arrived in London on Saturday(Video Grab)

From the airport to the practice ground, Adelaide had thronged with fans and media when Kohli landed with the Indian team for the tour of Australia last November. The 36-year-old, believed to be playing his final Test series in Australia, had made headlines even before the contest got underway. Such was the hype that Indian team management was forced to conduct a closed-door practice session, forcing fans to climb trees to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

But none was seen on Saturday in London after the Gill-led side landed for the five-match Test series, starting June 20. In a video that went viral on social media, Indian journalist Vimal Kumar said, "I did not get to see that hype. Not a single fan or media personnel was seen."

While few fans reckoned the aur of Test cricket was gone with the retirement of Kohli and Rohit, some feared it was the "downfall of Indian Test cricket." However, few remained optimistic, saying that the aura would return with Gill getting his bat to do the talking.

'No different pressure'

The first question Gill was asked at the press conference in Mumbai earlier this week before the departure to London, was about the absence of Kohli and Rohit, and the pressure it would put on the young side. But the captain boldly dismissed it, saying it was just like any tough situation they had faced before.

"Pressure is always there in every tour. Definitely, two very experienced players who played for such a long time and won so many times, very difficult to fill their space. But it is not a different kind of pressure, all of us players are used to it," he said in the pre-tour presser on Wednesday.