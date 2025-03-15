Rohit Sharma’s Test captaincy fate takes unexpected U-turn as Champions Trophy glory triggers major plot twist: Report

Rohit Sharma is expected to continue as India’s Test captain for the five-match series in England in June, following the team’s triumphant Champions Trophy campaign. According to a report from The Indian Express, the BCCI and the national selection panel are backing Rohit to lead the side on another major overseas tour. India's captain Rohit Sharma during a home Test series in 2024(PTI)

Speculation had been rife regarding Rohit’s future in red-ball cricket, especially after his struggles during India’s home Test season and a forgettable tour of Australia, where he endured a severe dip in form. His decision to step down from the final Test in Sydney had only intensified discussions about a potential transition in leadership.

However, India’s emphatic victory in Dubai appears to have secured his position at the helm for now.

“He has shown what he can do. Every stakeholder feels that he is the right candidate to lead the Indian side for the tour of England. Rohit too has expressed his eagerness to keep playing red-ball cricket,” a source told The Indian Express.

Rohit himself has not explicitly outlined his long-term plans but has made it clear that he is relishing his current role in the team. Shortly after India’s title-clinching win against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final, he dismissed immediate retirement talks.

When asked about his participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup, the Indian captain left the door open.

“Right now, I’m playing really well, and I’m enjoying everything I’m doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice. I can’t really say 2027, because it’s too far, but I’m keeping all my options open,” he told the ICC.

“It’s something that really makes me happy. There are a lot of things involved, there’s so much pride, and the way this team is playing, I don’t want to leave this team. The way we are playing at this point in time, there is so much joy, so much fun to play with all of them,” Rohit added.

Dressing room environment

It was reported heavily during the Indian tour of Australia that all was not well within the dressing room, with the speculation only intensifying after Rohit's decision to opt out of the final Test. However, it seems India's win at the Champions Trophy may have put those discussions on rest.

Despite Rohit's recent batting slump – his highest score in the Australia Tests being just 10, and his last half-century dating back to October 2024 against New Zealand – Rohit has remained confident in his ability to bounce back.

“There is no guarantee that runs won’t come five or two months down the line. I have seen a lot of cricket. Life changes every second, every minute, every day. I have confidence in myself that things can change, but at the same time I have to be realistic as well,” he told Star Sports in January.