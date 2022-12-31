'Shame on you': Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika lambasts ones sharing injured Pant's videos, images

Disturbing images and videos of a bloodied Rishabh Pant started doing the rounds hours after the India keeper met with a car accident while driving home on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning. One of them was of his heavily injured back, another one showed him lying on a hospital bed with a bandage on his forehead. Another video showed the India wicketkeeper-batter's condition moments after his car had hit the road divider with blood gushing out from the wounds on his forehead.

While social media provides a platform to share content without much restriction or guidelines, one must not forget the basic human traits of empathy. Was it really necessary to widely circulate injured Pant's visuals? He may be a notable cricketer but at the end of the day, he too has a family, did anyone think about their feelings after watching those visuals? Perhaps not.

Reacting to the same, India captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh lambasted the ones sharing photos and visuals of Pant's accident. "Shame on you for posting images and videos of someone who is hurt and unable to decide whether they want that out there. They have family and friends who were terribly affected by those images," she wrote on her Instagram story on Friday evening.

Screenshot of Ritika Sajdeh's story

Pant suffered injuries to his forehead, right knee, back, ankle and wrists. However, doctors ruled out any bone-related serious injuries. He was first treated at the Saksham Hospital in Roorkee and was later referred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The results of the MRI on Pant's brain and spinal cord returned as 'normal'. He also underwent plastic surgery intervention for facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions. He will have an MRI of his ankle and knee on Saturday.

He has also been given "above knee splintage" by the medical staff at Max Hospital in Dehradun for a possible right knee ligament injury as well as a suspected right ankle ligament injury.

Pant is "stable, cognizant, and oriented", according to the hospital's medical bulletin that was made public on Friday night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON