Rohit Sharma said 'mujhe ab kuch nahi bolna tere baare mein': Suryakumar Yadav's revelation

Suryakumar Yadav shares a different bond with India captain Rohit Sharma. Not only do both of them represent the same domestic side - Mumbai - but they also play for the same franchise - Mumbai Indians - in the IPL. Naturally, no one in the team knows Surya's game better than the Indian captain as he has seen the rise of SKY from close quarters. Suryakumar, who has been the prolific Indian batter in T20I cricket this year, said some of his knocks even made Rohit speechless.

"Rohit (Sharma) is the only one who has seen me for a very long time. But this season, he saw so many knocks that a time came when he didn’t tell me anything. In a few games, he said ‘mujhe ab kuchh bolna nahi abhi tere baare mein’ (Now I don’t have anything to say about you)," Suryakumar told The Indian Express.

"I share a good rapport with Rohit, so I talk to him. I give my views and take his view too," he said.

Rohit, during the T20 World Cup, had joked that SKY has no baggage when he walks out to bat but he carries a lot of suitcases with him whenever he travels. When asked about Rohit's comments, SKY said he has to carry different outfits keeping the weather in mind.

"My wife travels with me. So a few suitcases are added, especially when we are travelling abroad. It could be cold or hot weather. There are shoes for different outfits. What he (Rohit) meant is did I carry extra baggage once I come out to bat? I had told him that whatever extra baggage I have in terms of planning, I leave it on the ground. When I’m on the ground, I don’t think about anything else. And whether I have scored or not, I never discuss cricket with anyone once I’m back, until and unless we players are seated together," he added.

Suryakumar, who is currently eyeing a Test call-up, made an 80-ball 90 in his first Ranji Trophy game in almost three years against Hyderabad. His knock comprised 15 fours and a six.

"I feel I’m close. I have played this format. I have an idea of red-ball cricket because we all start from red-ball cricket. Yes, conditions are challenging but if you can apply your mind and alter your game, you can succeed," he said.

