'In my opinion he...': Rohit Sharma sends out huge message for Kohli's critics after India outclass Bangladesh at T20 WC

India's all-format captain Rohit Sharma saluted the batting brilliance of Virat Kohli after the Rahul Dravid-coached side upstaged Bangladesh in the rain-marred contest at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Extending his free-scoring run at the grandest stages of them all, run-machine Kohli smashed another crucial half-century to help India upstage the Shakib Al Hasan-led side in their Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval.

Rohit-led Team India strengthened their bid for the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a thrilling five-run win over Bangladesh in the rain-curtailed encounter. Speaking to popular sports presenter Harsha Bhogle after India's impressive win over the Shakib-led side, Indian skipper Rohit showered praise on Kohli, who was named the Player of the Match.

“In my opinion he was always there, it was a matter of few innings here and there, he got it in the Asia Cup. We never had any doubts and the way he has been batting in this World Cup has been tremendous and he is really doing it for us (on Kohli),” Rohit said after the match.

Former Indian skipper Kohli smashed multiple records in his entertaining knock against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. The 33-year-old remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls as Rohit-led Team India registered their third win in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Indian skipper Rohit also lauded opener KL Rahul, who got his mojo back at the T20 World Cup. The Indian opener notched up a gritty half-century (50 off 32 balls) in India's pulsating win over Bangladesh at the Oval.

“Also liked the way how KL played today. We know what sort of a player he is, if he bats the way he can, he puts the team in a different position. Our fielding was brilliant, some of the catches we took was great to watch. It's a high-pressure game, to take those catches shows the ability of our guys and honestly I never had any doubts about our fielding,” Rohit added. Team India will meet Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 fixture on Sunday.

