Rohit Sharma should be included for Australia Test series - Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly has once again questioned the exclusion of Rohit Sharma from the Test squad and the legendary opener believes that Rohit should be given a chance ahead of the Australia series later in the year.

“This is the time for the selectors to take Rohit (Sharma) along on the Australian tour for the Test series. He has matured a lot in last two years,” Sourav Ganguly told India TV.

“He has gained confidence in his game with time. In captaincy too, he has proved his mettle,” Ganguly added.

Earlier, Ganguly made his surprise known when the Indian selectors ignored Rohit Sharma for the two-Test series against West Indies. Praising the opener for leading the side to the Asia Cup 2018 title, Ganguly said that while he was surprised to not see Rohit make the cut in the Test team, the call wasn’t far away.

“Great win Rohit and the team @ImRo45 ..u were exceptional...I get surprised every time I don’t see ur name in the test team ..it’s not far away ..,” Ganguly posted on Twitter.

Rohit averages 39.97 in Test cricket and he has scored 1,479 runs with the highest score of 177.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 18:36 IST