'Identified Harbhajan, Sehwag and Zaheer': Ex-India batting coach equates Rohit's captaincy with Ganguly

Before MS Dhoni ended a 28-year wait for India by 'finishing things in style' against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup, legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly was the last India captain to lead the Men In Blue to the summit clash of the 50-over spectacle. Under Ganguly's leadership, India were crowned joint-winners of the ICC Champions Trophy and the Asian giants also contested the 2003 World Cup final against eventual winner Australia.

The former India cricketer has equated Rohit's captaincy with Ganguly(AFP-AP)

From legendary cricketers Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh to ex-pacer Zaheer Khan, several youngsters became household names under Ganguly's watch. Talking about India's World Cup campaign in the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gave former skipper Ganguly a special. Equating Rohit Sharma's captaincy with Ganguly, the former India all-rounder credited the current captain for backing his players at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup.

'Rohit Sharma backed the players who were injured'

Speaking on Star Sports, the former cricketer and full-time cricket pundit opined that supporting players who are low in morale is Rohit's 'USP'. “I believe his USP is that he’s backed the players who were injured and low on confidence. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah these 3 players were making comebacks after injury, and they were given the confidence that they were a part of this team, and that the team believes in their abilities, and that they would get opportunities,” Bangar said.

‘Ganguly did something similar’

"When any captain says this, it’s above everything for a player. Another captain who did something similar is Sourav Ganguly, when he identified Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra. So, this is one fantastic contribution by Rohit Sharma as a captain," Bangar added. With Rohit at the helm, the Virat Kohli-starrer side has recorded eight wins in the round-robin phase of the ICC World Cup.

Who will India face in semi-finals?

Rohit's Team India is also the only undefeated side in the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup. On Sunday, Rohit and Co. thrashed second-placed South Africa to top the World Cup 2023 standings. Two-time champions India have recorded impressive wins over Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and South Africa. Hosts India will meet the Netherlands in its final league game of the World Cup on Sunday.

