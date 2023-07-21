Rohit Sharma strengthens lead over MS Dhoni in elite list after sublime 80 in 2nd West Indies Test

Continuing his sublime run in the ongoing Test series between India and the West Indies, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma played a scintillating knock to help the visitors in registering a challenging 1st innings total. Veteran India skipper Rohit played the role of an aggressor in the series' desire against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. Rohit's entertaining knock followed by Virat Kohli's unbeaten 87* lifted Team India to 288/4 on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against the Men from the Caribbean. Rohit Sharma of India hits 4 during the first day of the second Test cricket match (AFP)

The veteran Indian opener stitched an impressive 139-run stand with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was dismissed for 57 off 74 balls in the 32nd over. Rohit, who scored a brilliant century in the series opener, also achieved a staggering feat on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies. Nicknamed the Hitman, the India captain played a stroke-filled knock to surpass MS Dhoni on an exclusive list. Eclipsing former Indian skipper Dhoni, senior batter Rohit has become the fifth-highest run-getter for India in international cricket.

Rohit surpasses Dhoni on elite list

India's all-format captain has scored 17,298 runs in 443 international matches for India. Rohit has smashed 44 centuries and 92 half-centuries across all formats for India. Rohit has upstaged Dhoni, who scored 17,092 runs for India in 523 matches. Only Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli have played 500 matches for India.

Dravid, Kohli and Tendulkar are also the leading run-getters for India in international cricket. Former India skipper Dravid scored 24,064 runs in 504 games while run-machine Kohli amassed 25,548 in 500 matches. Batting legend Tendulkar has accumulated 34357 runs in 664 matches for India. On Thursday, Kohli recorded his 500th appearance for India. Rohit (80) and Kohli (87*) top-scored for India on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies. Averaging 46.41 in Test cricket, the Hitman has amassed 3,620 runs for the Asian giants.

