Rohit Sharma takes rounds of Chepauk after low score, coach Gautam Gambhir teaches Shubman Gill a lesson in sprint

Rohit Sharma had a very short stay on the field, facing just 19 balls before getting out, but the India captain was back in action after stumps were called on Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh in Chennai on Thursday. Rohit, after India ended the Day on a solid 339/6 was seen taking rounds of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the company of batting coach Abhishek Nayar. Rohit, out for just 6, while in another corner, head coach Gautam Gambhir pushed Shubman Gill's stamina while going through the paces. Gautam Gambhir (L), Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma (R) sprung into action after stumps.(Screengrab)

Neither Rohit, nor Gill could do much with the bat after India were put in by Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on an overcast morning at the Chepauk. The decision bore the right results for Bangladesh right away as pacer Hasan Mahmud wrecked the Indian top order to leave it reeling at 34/3. Rohit looked tentative as even though he scored India's first boundary of the innings after 23 balls, the India captain edged to second slip. New man in at No. 3, Gill endured a soft dismissal, getting caught down leg side before Virat Kohli, playing his first Test for India after seven months, was dismissed playing away from his body.

The disappointment on their face visible, Rohit and Gill hit the straps soon after the end of day's play. As match experts Parthiv Patel and Tamim Iqbal interviewed Yashasvi Jaiswal and were going about their analysis of the day's play, the camera cut to Rohit, who marched near the boundary ropes with Nayar and one more member of the support staff. Rohit, in shorts and with his India jersey on, started with a job before picking up pace.

Meanwhile, Gambhir, six years after he retired from all forms of cricket, was as energetic as always as he and Gill began sprinting. Matching Gill step for step in the first few seconds, the young Gill eventually left behind his head coach as the camera offered a glimpse of India's post-match training. The players looked in a pretty relaxed mood, as understandably so as India finished the day strongly after their top order collapse. From 175/6, a terrific rearguard effort from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja saved the home team the blushes.

India's incredible comeback

Ashwin and Jadeja put on an unbeaten partnership of 197 runs. Bangladesh's frustration grew even further when Ashwin completed an incredible century – the sixth of his Test career – and the fact that it's his second on his home ground in back-to-back matches makes it that much more special. Credit to Jadeja as well, who remained not out on 86.

Heroes with the ball for years, Chepauk witnessed a special Ashwin-Jadeja show with the bat as the two bailed India out of early trouble. Ashwin was the aggressor of the two, using the long handles to great effect. India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, Ashwin cracked 10 boundaries and two sixes to keep Bangladesh at bay, in the company of Jadeja, who struck as many fours and sixes as his partner.